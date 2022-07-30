Prime Minister Shehbaz ‘urges’ Imran Khan to file defamation suit against FT for publishing ‘indictment article’





PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. AFP/ReutersPM Shehbaz says if Imran Khan does not file a defamation suit against FT it will “prove how brazenly he is lying”. the PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ‘urged’ PTI Chairman Imran Khan to file a libel suit against the Financial Times for publishing an accusatory article in which the publication disclosed that the PTI in 2013 received funding from foreign origin.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “If he doesn’t [file a defamation case against FT] [and] I’m sure he wouldn’t, this will once again prove how brazenly he lies [and] deceiving the people of Pakistan.”

According to the FT article, Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi funded the party in 2013 by hosting a cricket tournament at his country estate in the village of Wootton, Oxfordshire, from 2010 to 2012.

The report stated that “Naqvi transferred three installments directly to PTI in 2013, totaling $2.12 million”.

Guests were asked to pay between 2,000 and 2,500 each to attend, according to the British publication. Citing Naqvi, the report adds that the money went to unspecified philanthropic causes.

“Funds have been contributed to Wootton Cricket by businesses and individuals, including at least $2 million from a UAE government minister who is also a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family,” reads the statement. FT report.

It should be noted that political parties in Pakistan are not permitted to receive funds from foreign nationals and companies, but Wootton Cricket account details and emails seen by FT for the period 28 February to 30 May 2013 revealed that companies and foreign nationals, as well as Pakistanis sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket, after which funds were transferred to PTI in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, in another tweet, said the story had brought to light “serious facts”.

“Could this get any more damning? The masquerade of self-proclaimed honesty [and] Justice was broken by the Financial Times article which details the flow of foreign funding to PTI bank accounts. Imran Niazi is a bunch of massive contradictions, lies [and] hypocrisy. Scream facts!” he wrote.

Khan’s response

Khan, while responding to questions regarding Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi’s alleged involvement in PTI finances, said he had known Naqvi for 20 to 25 years. He [Naqvi] benefited the country because he was the talented man who could have benefited the country with his rise.

Naqvi used to give us large sums for the cancer hospital; he also organized two fundraising dinners for PTI in 2012, organized a match in London, summoned the best businessmen in Dubai. The money is thus collected all over the world.

He maintained that his party is the first party that raised money through political fundraisers, we have a database of 40,000 donors. About Rs 9 billion is collected annually for the cancer hospital. PPP and PML-N don’t even have a database why aren’t they asked about their funds?

Khan further added that no money was taken through hidden means and all transactions were done through proper banking channels.

Calling the Naqvis case a great tragedy, Khan said the case is still pending. No one lost anything, everyone got their share; however, there is some irregularity. In 2012, there were no allegations against Naqvi, he was Pakistan’s shining star at the time, he said, adding that all this happened with poor Naqvi in ​​2019.

