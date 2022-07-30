Former President Donald Trump Endorses Tudor Dixon For Governor





Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon days before the August election, ending months of speculation over whether the former president would get involved in the race.

Calling Dixon a conservative warrior in a statement, Trump said Dixon would stand against the radical left as they try to indoctrinate our children and that he is ready to take on one of the worst governors in the country, Gretchen Whitmer. , which is trying to destroy Michigan. and our country.

Dixon, in a statement, said the endorsement was proof she had solidified Republican support across Michigan.

It is a great honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and to see the strength of our campaign to defeat Gretchen Whitmer further affirmed by her support, Dixon said in a statement. Our vision of a family-friendly Michigan resonates clearly with voters. This is why our broad coalition is growing.

Trump took his endorsement by the wire in this five-way primary, but teased the move on Friday morning with a post on his Truth Social social media website saying he was giving the Republican candidate for office a good look. of Governor Tudor Dixon.

In the endorsement he also took a good deal of credit for Dixon’s political success, noting that when I met TudorDixon she was not well known, but I could tell she had something very special.

After acknowledging her during my rally speech in April, her campaign took off like a rocket, Trump said in the statement. The wonderful people of Michigan understood it like me.

But with so little time until the Aug. 2 primary, it could make the long-awaited endorsement less than the seismic shift in the race that it otherwise might have been, said political consultant John Sellek.

Normal people who vote in the primary are enjoying the summer, they’re on vacation, they’re by the lake, they’re barbecuing, they’re exercising, Sellek said. They are not just sitting around waiting to find out what Trump has done.

Dave Forsmark, a Republican political consultant, said Trump’s endorsement could give him a 10% raise.

I’m sure that probably sows it for her in the primary and then gives Democrats something to say in general, he said, a sentiment shared by Sellek.

Dixon faces Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano, Bloomfield Hills businessman Kevin Rinke, Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt and Allendale realtor Ryan Kelley for the nomination. The winner will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.

A series of polls over the last month of the race have claimed the race is still largely undecided, but the latest Trafalgar Group poll released on Friday had Dixon in support at 28%. With about 20% of likely Republican primary voters still undecided, Soldano, Rinke and Kelley were statistically tied with between 13% and 19% of voters backing them.

While campaigns have spanned months of coaxing Trump aides and making pilgrimages to his Florida resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Trump may have seen Dixon more recently. She appeared Thursday night on a Fox News Channel show hosted by pundit Laura Ingraham.

Trump is said to be a devoted watcher of the channel and has called Ingrahams’ show unannounced before. Ingraham was expansive and said Whitmer was terrified of Dixon.

Tudor, we need a conservative governor in one of our battleground states and you would be, Ingraham said before imploring viewers to vote.

Dixon used the appearance to respond to a $2 million publicity buy from the Democratic Governors Association. Using a PAC called Put Michigan First, the DGA’s announcement claimed that Dixon’s plan to remove Michigan’s income tax would also cut funding for law enforcement.

Trump’s apparent indecisiveness prompted Dixons to take to social media with direct appeals to the former president. The heart of their argument has dogged establishment favorite Dixon in some MAGA circles: her endorsement by the billionaire DeVos family means she is disloyal to the former president.

That’s because Betsy DeVos, Trump’s former education secretary, considered invoking the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to remove Trump from office following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. But on Friday, MIRS News reported that Betsy DeVos sent her former boss a handwritten appeal in support of Dixon.

To ensure we beat Gretchen Whitmer, America’s worst governor in November, the best thing we can do is work together to elect Tudor Dixon, she reportedly wrote in the letter obtained by MIRS. MLive could not independently verify the legitimacy of the letters.

The DeVos family is prominent in Republican politics in Michigan, and their support has brought millions of dollars to Dixons’ aid, including more than $1 million of their own wealth through Michigan Families United donations.

Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who is counting on grassroots support to bring him victory in the primary, uploaded a video to YouTube last week pleading with Trump to stay out of the race.

You have great candidates competing right now, the base will be extremely, extremely upset if you support the establishment candidate, Soldano said in the video.

Soldano later said he believed an endorsement had been on Trump’s desk but not with his name on it. On Friday, Allendale realtor Ryan Kelley posted a video on Facebook urging Trump to endorse it.

Kevin Rinke was perhaps the only candidate in the race who did not appear to openly curry favor with Trump early in his campaign. Yet acknowledging Trump’s enduring influence within the primary, Rinke spent huge sums in the final weeks of the primary attacking Dixon and claiming she was a RINO, a Republican in name only, comparing her to others who had betrayed Trump. Rinke has also run ads boasting that President Trump is no more backing down than conservative businessman Kevin Rinke.

Dixon has now hit back with his own ads, calling Rinke a loser and hopeless.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2022/07/former-president-donald-trump-endorses-tudor-dixon-for-governor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos