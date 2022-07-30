PM Modi urges UN chief to ensure prompt investigation into attack on peacekeepers in Congo









YEARS |

Updated: July 29, 2022 11:56 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India]July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with United Nations (UNSG) Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday and urged him to ensure prompt investigations into the recent attack on peacekeepers in Congo.

The two leaders discussed the recent attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), where two Indian peacekeepers were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the UN security general to ensure prompt investigations to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice.

Prime Minister Modi underscored India’s continued commitment to UN peacekeeping, with more than 2,50,000 Indian peacekeepers having served in UN peacekeeping missions so far. 177 Indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice by serving in United Nations peacekeeping missions, the largest of any troop-contributing country.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations offered his condolences to the families of the two martyred members of the Indian Border Security Forces, as well as to the government and people of India. He reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack on MONUSCO and ensured all possible actions to carry out prompt investigations.

Prime Minister Modi also underscored India’s unwavering support for peace and stability among the democratic people of Congo, where nearly 2,040 Indian troops are currently deployed with MONUSCO.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday called on Congolese authorities to quickly investigate the deaths of two Indian peacekeepers and a Moroccan.

The UNSC has adopted a press release, filed by India and France, condemning the recent deaths of two Indian peacekeepers and a Moroccan in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the recent attacks against the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu, which left three Indian and Moroccan peacekeepers dead. , as well as injuries. to blue helmets. They stressed that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers can constitute war crimes under international law.

They called on the Congolese authorities to promptly investigate these attacks, bring the perpetrators to justice and keep the troop and police contributing countries concerned informed of the progress made in accordance with Security Council resolution 2518 (2020), reads- on in the UNSC statement.

They asked the Secretary-General for an update pursuant to paragraph 4(a) of Security Council resolution 2589 on steps taken to promote accountability for such acts.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well as to India and Morocco.

They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations and to the civilians who lost their lives. They wished a speedy recovery to the peacekeepers and injured civilians.

The Council called for calm and dialogue in order to resolve the current tensions and ensure the protection of civilians. They encouraged the continued efforts of the Congolese government to restore law and order as well as to carry out investigations into the underlying causes of the current tensions and to ensure accountability, the statement read.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to cooperate fully with MONUSCO and to remain committed to the full and objective implementation of the Mission’s mandate.

Council underscored the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capabilities to fulfill its mandate and to promote, including by taking additional measures as appropriate, the safety and security of United Nations peacekeepers United Nations and its operations, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

They underscored that the primary responsibility for the safety and security of United Nations personnel and assets rests with host States and stressed the importance of ongoing engagements and communications between MONUSCO and the Congolese Government in this regard, including efforts to proactively improve understanding of the role of MONUSCO’s mandate among the local population, counter disinformation and misinformation, and the trust of local population players.

They reiterated their full support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Milton Keita, and for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-urges-un-chief-to-ensure-expeditious-investigation-in-attack-on-peacekeepers-in-congo20220729235647 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos