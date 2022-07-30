PH is ready for the 11th ASEAN Paramedic Games





SURAKARTA, Indonesia: Like thoroughbreds chomping at the bit, Filipino para-athletes can finally showcase and unleash their skills as the 11th Asean Para Games officially open today, July 30, at the sprawling Manahan Stadium in 20,000 seats here. Led by powerlifter Achelle “Jinky” Guion as the flag bearer, a compact group of 30 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in the colorful ethnic-inspired program in the hometown of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. National team chef de mission Walter Torres announced on Friday that the 30-man contingent in the opening day parade will come from 10 ports the country will face in the week-long encounter bringing together all the best para-athletes from 11 Southeast Asian countries. “For health and safety reasons, we have decided not to include swimming representatives as their competition venue is in the city of Semarang, approximately two hours from Surakarta,” Torres said. “Our athletes will all be dressed in tracksuits provided by the Philippine Athletic Commission,” he added of the PSC-supported relay. Torres also reminded the athletes that “the Games are about to begin. Make your dreams come true and let your disability be your wings to aim and fly high…let it not be your anchor to pull you down and train you down. I am confident that you will make things happen. All the best for Para Team Philippines!” Get the latest news





Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) President Mike Barredo, who arrived in Surakarta on Wednesday, urged Filipinos to come to the Games "with a positive mindset and a can-do attitude. It doesn't matter because even the best athletes get nervous. Let's all go for the gold!"



