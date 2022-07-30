Son teases election campaign at Saudi-backed golf event





A detail view of a golf bag belonging to Eric Trump reads “Trump 2024” as seen during the pro-am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Jonathan Ferry | LIV Golf | Getty Images

Eric Trump is more than ready for his father Donald Trump to embark on a third bid for the White House, even though the former president himself is currently awaiting a campaign announcement.

Eric used a golf bag on Thursday that read “Trump 2024” beneath an American flag patch at Donald Trump’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which was hosting a tournament for LIV Golf, the controversial pro tour backed by the Saudi public investment fund.

The cheeky public display of young Trump’s logo at a pro-am competition comes as his father plans to launch another run for president sooner rather than later.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, the family business that Eric Trump runs with his brother, Donald Jr., did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday about the bag lettering. Donald Trump’s spokeswoman also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former United States President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump react to his putt on the 14th green during pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Hawkins Cliff | Getty Images

Donald Trump is reportedly considering formally announcing his intention to run for president in 2024 before the November midterm elections.

Trump, who lost a re-election effort to President Joe Biden, would be motivated, at least in part, to blunt the growing popularity among Republicans of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who himself was considering a run for the House. White in 2024.

But some elected officials and GOP candidates worry that if Trump announces he is running before November, it would hurt the party’s chances of winning majorities in both houses of Congress this year.

While retaining the support of many Republican voters, Trump remains a deeply controversial figure due to his refusal to accept the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential vote, the ensuing Jan. 6, 2021, the Capitol riot and other problems.

On Wednesday, ABC News reported that a Republican National Committee official told that outlet that the RNC would stop paying Trump’s legal bills as soon as he announced he was a candidate, “because the party has a ‘policy. of neutrality “which prohibits him from taking sides in the presidential primary.”

ABC noted that since October, the RNC has paid nearly $2 million to law firms that represent Trump in lawsuits against him and investigations by government entities.

This weekend’s event at Trump’s New Jersey golf club sparked controversy on multiple fronts.

Saudi-backed LIV Golf is challenging the PGA Tour’s dominance in professional golf, leading the PGA to suspend more than 20 players from its events for playing LIV events without receiving releases for “events.” and conflicting media rights”.

LIV Golf has also been accused of being another ‘sports wash’ effort by Saudi Arabia to improve its international reputation, which has suffered for decades due to internal government repression and human rights abuses. man.

Trump, who is from New York, has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks from families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks for hosting the Saudi-backed event at his club.

Of the 19 hijackers of four planes that day, 15 were Saudi nationals. Two of the hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, which collapsed shortly after. The Saudi government has long denied any connection to the attacks.

“How much money to turn your back on your own country? asked one woman in an ad created by 9/11 survivors and relatives and directed at Trump that began airing this week.

The ad also features a man saying, “This golf tournament is 50 miles from Ground Zero.”

Asked about this Thursday, Donald Trump replied: “Well, nobody got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have.”

But six years ago, during his first run for the White House, Trump said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” “Who blew up the World Trade Center? Saudi Arabia, open the documents.”

