The triumph of the Erdoan turkeys

Unpredictable is an understatement to describe Turkey’s authoritarian President Recep Tayyib Erdoan. His country is a member of NATO, yet he acquired Russia S-400 air defense system capable of shooting down NATO aircraft. Moreover, when Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, a move that would strengthen the alliance vis-à-vis Russia, Erdoan announced his opposition unless the two countries complied with his demands to hand over the Kurds, who he claimed were supporters of the terror group. PKK organization. Although he finally relented at the NATO summit in Madrid after securing concessions from both countries, he later backtracked, saying the Turkish parliament would not ratify their membership unless it acted on it. first on their promises.

Erdo’s policy in the Middle East is no longer coherent. He has long supported Hamas and the muslim brotherhood to which he is affiliated, yet in March he welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Turkey while overseeing a rapprochement between his country and Israel. In April, Erdoan visited Saudi Arabia, whose government he had attacked for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, claiming the murder was perpetrated by a shadow state. Two months later, Erdoan welcomed to Crown Prince of Ankara Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to have been behind the murder of Khashoggis, which took place in Istanbul.

Moreover, even as Turkish drones continue to kill Russian troops in the Ukrainian and Libyan conflicts, Erdoan still held hands with Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in a victory pose during his visit in mid- July in Tehran. The fact that Iran is Israel’s most intractable enemy and remains hostile to the United States does not seem to have fazed Erdoan at all.

At their summit, the three presidents promised to fight terrorism, although it is not at all clear that each of them gave the same meaning to this term. For Iran, terrorism involves all the activities of dissidents opposed to the regime. Putin may have the same definition, but many consider Putin Russia itself to be a terrorist state. For Erdoan, terrorism defines the operations not only of the Kurdish PKK, which Washington also considers a terrorist organization, but also of Syrian YPGwhich is allied with the United States in its continued fight against ISIS.

Although he had for many years advocated a policy of zero problems with our neighbors, in his war against the PKK, Erdoan did not hesitate to invade the territory of these same neighbors. Seeking to destroy the PKK once and for all, Erdoan’s troops operated in northern Iraq for years. The latest foray of the turkeys, called Operation Claw-Lock, began on April 18 and its troops were not withdrawn despite Iraqi protests. Additionally, Turkey is estimated to have at least 5,000 troops permanently deployed in Iraq, much to the dismay of the government in Baghdad and, to a lesser extent, Iran, which is increasingly the dominant force in Iraq. .

Because Turkey also claims that the Syrian Kurdish YPG are an offshoot of the PKK, its forces occupy areas of northern Syria from which they launch their attacks against YPG forces. In May, Erdoan announced that Turkey would launch a new operation in Syria, which could lead to an expansion of the current Turkish presence there. In a somewhat confusing move, however, Turkey closed its airspace to Russian planes flying to and from Syria, despite Russia supporting the Assad regime, which the Kurds oppose.

Despite his conduct of what appears to be a most confusing foreign policy, and perhaps in some ways thanks to it, Erdoan, working alongside the United Nations, has been able to negotiate an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that would allow the shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea. Russia had blocked shipments from Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, so some 22 million tonnes of grain did not leave port silos. Moscow argued that it would only lift the blockade if Ukraine cleared all the mines it laid in the Black Sea. Kyiv countered that if it did, Russia would launch seaborne attacks on Ukraine. Due to the impasse, international food prices have soared and millions of people have been threatened with starvation, creating the prospect of another mass migration to Europe.

The deal is literally a lifeline. Like Erdoan Put the, We are proud to be instrumental in an initiative that will play a major role in solving the global food crisis that has been on the agenda for a long time. In addition to allowing grain shipments to the three ports, the deal would allow Russia to export food and fertilizer. To allow ships to pass through the heavily mined Black Sea, Ukrainian pilots would guide them through so-called safe channels. The agreement also provides for the creation of a coordination center in Istanbul, managed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian personnel who would oversee the entire process.

There is no doubt that the grain deal represents a major triumph for the Turkish president. Erdoan oversaw the signing of the agreement, which took place in Ankara, and received praise from UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres. Erdo’s foreign policy may be aggressive and inconsistent, but it was only because he managed to maintain good relations with the two warring sides that the deal was possible. His authoritarian domestic policies make it unlikely that the liberal Norwegian Nobel Committee will give him much consideration, but Erdoan certainly deserves at least a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Dov S. Zakheim is Senior Advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Foreign Policy Research Institute. He served as Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Defense from 2001 to 2004 and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense from 1985 to 1987.