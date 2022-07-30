Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Connect with us

The bank further mentioned that the capital increase will help it achieve its medium to long-term sustainable growth objectives and increase the bank’s capital adequacy.

YES Bank to sell up to 10% each to Carlyle and Advent, raise Rs 8,900 crore



Last namePriceTo change% changes
Indiabulls Hsg110.05-4.70-4.1
Nhpc34.150.451.34
Sbi528.35-4.10-0.77
ntpc152.952.601.73

