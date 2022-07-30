Boris Johnson’s former assistant says she felt like his nanny





A Boris Johnson’s former senior assistant said she felt like his nanny as she recalled having to schedule her naps and quell her tantrums. Special adviser Cleo Watson described how staff created a puppy gate to prevent Mr Johnson from leaving his office as he self-isolated during the pandemic. Ms Watson, who was appointed to government by Dominic Cummings after working on the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, compared her reluctance to leave office to Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat after the 2020 US presidential election. She also admits there were days when people at the heart of government thought the virus had won, that we had acted too late and our measures weren’t working. The revelations are included in an article Ms Watson wrote for Tatler where she describes her work as Deputy Chief of Staff and her experience in Number 10. READ MORE After Dominic Cummings left in November 2020, she claims the Prime Minister compared her to an ugly old lamp that a partner ends up with after a divorce before firing her. AFP via Getty Images She said: “He probably knows better than most what it feels like when a marriage breaks down,” she said, one of many barbs aimed at Mr Johnson’s character in a long list of unflattering descriptions of his conduct. My role at No 10 seems fanciful, but most of the time I was much closer to being Boris’ nanny, she added, going on to describe Mr Johnson’s regular temperature taking at the start of the pandemic. Each time, never wanting to miss a good burlesque opportunity, he conscientiously pretended to bend over. Comparing working in Downing Street to a nursery, she said: That, plus the constant questioning about whether he’s washed his hands or not (What do you mean recently? ), the twisting of his hair, which made him look even more like one of those ’80s troll toys during daily televised press conferences, and the frequent scoldings about doing gags such as Kung- Flu and Aye! Corona!, typified much of the pre-terrifying era of brushing with death in the nursery. During his recovery, childcare went by leaps and bounds: I insisted he drink Daylesford’s vitamin-packed green juices instead of his usual Diet Coke; trying to find time in his diary for his naps or very gradual exercise, I alternated between stern and soothing words in response to his usual I hate Covid now. I want everything to be back to normal. Why does everything happen to me? temper tantrums. She added: The Prime Minister himself has been well trained at home.

Like many, he was pinged a few times and insisted on working from his desk downstairs while self-isolating. Pretty soon, this necessitated setting up chairs as barriers in the doorway, as he couldn’t help stepping over the threshold into our next room to look over his shoulders at what people were working on ( invariably in a pair of someone else’s reading glasses he found lying around). Thus, the Prime Minister’s Puppy Gate was created. He knelt on the seats, his elbows propped up like a large, unruly golden retriever, howling for attention. Describing the potential to see comedy in the situation now that enough time has passed, she said: Because among the grueling 6 p.m. days, horrible days when we thought the virus had won, we had acted too late and our measures weren’t working, there was a slight relief. Downing Street said it did not wish to comment on Ms Watson’s account of her time there.

