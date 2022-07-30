Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s first international bullion exchange in Gandhinagar







At India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC), the Prime Minister also inaugurated NSE-SGX Relatein collaboration with Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX).

In addition, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the IFSC Authority (IFSCA), the unified statutory regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the IFSCs in India.

IIBX is the third such exchange in the world and was established with the aim of enabling India to become an influencer for global bullion prices. IIBX will facilitate the transition of the Indian bullion market to a more organized structure by employing qualified jewelers. So far, some 56 qualified jewelers have been registered on board and have direct access to import gold directly, through the exchange mechanism.

The IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery and ensure standardization, quality assurance and integrity of supply, in addition to giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the IFSCA headquarters building, the IFSCA Tower, which is planned to cover an area of ​​3 lakh square feet spread over some 27 floors. An investment of Rs 200 crore is expected to go into the construction of the building.

IIBX is a major milestone and India being the main (second largest) consumer of gold, will now be able to control world prices. The second milestone inaugurated today is the NSE-IFSC and SGX Connect. IFSC will work as Connect i.e. enable cross-border bridges so that capital markets have interoperability between India and Singapore, Sitharaman said while addressing the occasion .

As part of NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, all NIFTY derivatives orders placed by SGX members will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. The Connect will strengthen the liquidity of the GIFT-IFSC derivatives markets, attracting more international participants.

At present, the average daily NIFTY futures volume at SGX is 1.09 lakh contracts worth around US$3.65 billion. This volume is expected to transition to NSE-IFSC once the Connect is fully implemented, in line with a 4-5 month transition period.

