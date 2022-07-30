Politics
Economic chaos threatens, worldwide
The global economic recession appears to be a reality as US GDP contracted, for the second consecutive quarter, at an inflation-adjusted annual rate of 0.9%. Moreover, Goldman Sachs predicted a drop in growth in the second quarter in the euro zone. China is also facing a socio-economic crisis caused by the collapse of the real estate market, local debt and the zero-Covid policy. In India, the fall in the value of the rupee and the 11% drop in foreign exchange reserves are warning signs. Unemployment figures rose in India to 7.1%, reflecting the economic downturn.
The Covid epidemic is perhaps the original villain for hampering major economies in 2021-22, the war in Ukraine has made it worse by driving up the price of energy and food. In South Asia, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka prompted a popular uprising and a change of government. The Maldives appear to be next in line to face similar economic strains. Bangladesh is seeking IMF assistance to bolster its foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan is waging a merciless political battle between former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted but effectively took to the streets, and the alliance of traditional enemies the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (N ). Pakistan is also close to economic chaos.
In Europe, the Italian government fell, perhaps allowing far-right parties to seize power. In the United Kingdom, a fraternal battle is waged to choose the successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has visited Israel and Saudi Arabia to bolster a regional grouping to counter the China-Russia-Iran axis. Russian President Vladimir Putin also arrived in Tehran a few days later to hold trilateral talks with Turkey and Iran. On India’s eastern Indo-Pacific front, further developments are taking place. In Myanmar, the junta punished to death four leaders of the democracy movement. Even less than Democratic Laos, which currently chairs the ten nations of ASEAN, had to condemn this act.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was in China on July 26 to review bilateral relations but also discuss Russia’s handling at the November summit of G-20 countries. Some G-7 members like the US and UK may boycott the summit if Putin attends. On the other hand, Widodo had to urge China to get Russia to agree to at least a ceasefire in Ukraine before the summit.
But China has other priorities cluttering its agenda. President Xi Jinping’s main concern is the 20th Party Congress later this year. He plans to get his third term approved at the meeting. The two-term limit dates back to 1982 but was lifted, under Xi’s maneuvers, in 2018. Once Xi wins a third term and is declared the leader of the people like Mao Zedong, he can take one of two paths. It may become more restrained abroad as it would no longer need chauvinism to consolidate support at home. Alternatively, he can become a more brazen nationalist and march mightily towards the Chinese dream. The latter is more likely if the global economic slowdown accelerates China’s GDP contraction.
Thus, global stability depends on the imminent end of the war in Ukraine, allowing energy and food prices to fall. Currently, Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter-offensive in the south to reoccupy Kherson, the only regional center seized by Russia. US-supplied HIMARS precision-guided missiles, fired from a mobile platform, targeted Russian munitions dumps and command centers. The Russian tactic of saturation artillery bombardment to facilitate the infantry advance was affected by the disruption of the supply of artillery shells. The Russians are also said to be moving more forces south. This means that their eastern offensive will slow down further. This may result in Ukraine successfully capturing Kherson or being trapped by the Russians and losing vital forces and equipment as a result.
Generally, wars end only if either side is defeated, or if both reach a point of exhaustion but also have mutual gains. No peace was possible between Egypt and Israel after the 1967 war, as the former lost Sanai and President G. Abdul Nasser remained a broken man. Broken men cannot make peace. After Egypt’s success in crossing the Bar Lev Line in 1973, American statesman Henry Kissinger stepped in and succeeded in bringing about peace between the two great powers of West Asia. Thus, a window may become available for peace after the battle of Kherson. However, the Ukrainian failure may encourage Putin to resuscitate the original goal of regime change in Kyiv.
Indian domestic politics is becoming increasingly polarized and toxic. The Supreme Court’s pro-executive reading of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act gives the green light to a more brazen twist from opposition politicians. The danger is that a divided nation, if suddenly faced with a new crisis, may find the economic situation unmanageable. This could be caused by China attacking Taiwan, as it implies it could be if US President Nancy Pelosi goes there, or by Russia expanding the war in Europe. There is also a danger that economic tensions in Bangladesh or the Maldives will allow anti-Indian elements to take power, allowing Islamic radicals to play freely. In a fragile world, India needs unity and political restraint from the leadership.
The author is a former secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Sources
2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/analysis/economic-chaos-looms-the-world-over
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Execution of Joe Nathan James in Alabama marred by failed IV line, embarrassing dress code controversy and lack of respect for victims’ family July 30, 2022
- Economic chaos threatens, worldwide July 30, 2022
- Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo BBQ Bar July 30, 2022
- Former Arizona State Soccer Player Arrested Over pending Texas Arrest Warrant July 30, 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s first international bullion exchange in Gandhinagar July 30, 2022