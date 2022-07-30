Economic chaos threatens, worldwide

The global economic recession appears to be a reality as US GDP contracted, for the second consecutive quarter, at an inflation-adjusted annual rate of 0.9%. Moreover, Goldman Sachs predicted a drop in growth in the second quarter in the euro zone. China is also facing a socio-economic crisis caused by the collapse of the real estate market, local debt and the zero-Covid policy. In India, the fall in the value of the rupee and the 11% drop in foreign exchange reserves are warning signs. Unemployment figures rose in India to 7.1%, reflecting the economic downturn.

The Covid epidemic is perhaps the original villain for hampering major economies in 2021-22, the war in Ukraine has made it worse by driving up the price of energy and food. In South Asia, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka prompted a popular uprising and a change of government. The Maldives appear to be next in line to face similar economic strains. Bangladesh is seeking IMF assistance to bolster its foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan is waging a merciless political battle between former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted but effectively took to the streets, and the alliance of traditional enemies the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (N ). Pakistan is also close to economic chaos.

In Europe, the Italian government fell, perhaps allowing far-right parties to seize power. In the United Kingdom, a fraternal battle is waged to choose the successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has visited Israel and Saudi Arabia to bolster a regional grouping to counter the China-Russia-Iran axis. Russian President Vladimir Putin also arrived in Tehran a few days later to hold trilateral talks with Turkey and Iran. On India’s eastern Indo-Pacific front, further developments are taking place. In Myanmar, the junta punished to death four leaders of the democracy movement. Even less than Democratic Laos, which currently chairs the ten nations of ASEAN, had to condemn this act.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was in China on July 26 to review bilateral relations but also discuss Russia’s handling at the November summit of G-20 countries. Some G-7 members like the US and UK may boycott the summit if Putin attends. On the other hand, Widodo had to urge China to get Russia to agree to at least a ceasefire in Ukraine before the summit.

But China has other priorities cluttering its agenda. President Xi Jinping’s main concern is the 20th Party Congress later this year. He plans to get his third term approved at the meeting. The two-term limit dates back to 1982 but was lifted, under Xi’s maneuvers, in 2018. Once Xi wins a third term and is declared the leader of the people like Mao Zedong, he can take one of two paths. It may become more restrained abroad as it would no longer need chauvinism to consolidate support at home. Alternatively, he can become a more brazen nationalist and march mightily towards the Chinese dream. The latter is more likely if the global economic slowdown accelerates China’s GDP contraction.

Thus, global stability depends on the imminent end of the war in Ukraine, allowing energy and food prices to fall. Currently, Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter-offensive in the south to reoccupy Kherson, the only regional center seized by Russia. US-supplied HIMARS precision-guided missiles, fired from a mobile platform, targeted Russian munitions dumps and command centers. The Russian tactic of saturation artillery bombardment to facilitate the infantry advance was affected by the disruption of the supply of artillery shells. The Russians are also said to be moving more forces south. This means that their eastern offensive will slow down further. This may result in Ukraine successfully capturing Kherson or being trapped by the Russians and losing vital forces and equipment as a result.

Generally, wars end only if either side is defeated, or if both reach a point of exhaustion but also have mutual gains. No peace was possible between Egypt and Israel after the 1967 war, as the former lost Sanai and President G. Abdul Nasser remained a broken man. Broken men cannot make peace. After Egypt’s success in crossing the Bar Lev Line in 1973, American statesman Henry Kissinger stepped in and succeeded in bringing about peace between the two great powers of West Asia. Thus, a window may become available for peace after the battle of Kherson. However, the Ukrainian failure may encourage Putin to resuscitate the original goal of regime change in Kyiv.

Indian domestic politics is becoming increasingly polarized and toxic. The Supreme Court’s pro-executive reading of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act gives the green light to a more brazen twist from opposition politicians. The danger is that a divided nation, if suddenly faced with a new crisis, may find the economic situation unmanageable. This could be caused by China attacking Taiwan, as it implies it could be if US President Nancy Pelosi goes there, or by Russia expanding the war in Europe. There is also a danger that economic tensions in Bangladesh or the Maldives will allow anti-Indian elements to take power, allowing Islamic radicals to play freely. In a fragile world, India needs unity and political restraint from the leadership.

The author is a former secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



