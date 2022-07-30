Complication of isolation? The United States finds it difficult to avoid Russia

WASHINGTON– The Biden administration likes to say that Russia has isolated itself internationally because of its invasion of Ukraine. Yet senior officials in Moscow have hardly been cloistered in the Kremlin. And now even the United States is talking to them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is a member of NATO. Meanwhile, his top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, travels the world smiling, shaking hands and posing for photos with foreign leaders, including friends of the United States.

And on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about US and Ukrainian detainees.

Blinken would not discuss specific details of the appeal, but said he pressed Lavrov to accept a substantial offer made by the United States for the release of imprisoned Americans Paul Whelan and Brittany Griner. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov strongly suggested that Blinken resume a professional dialogue in the mode of quiet diplomacy on any efforts to free American detainees.

The phone call and handshakes cast doubt on a central element of the US strategy to end the war in Ukraine: that diplomatic and economic isolation, along with setbacks on the battlefield, would ultimately force the Russia to send its troops home.

Even as he announced plans for the call two days earlier, Blinken continued to insist that Russia was effectively isolated. He argued that the trip by his top officials is purely for damage control and a reaction to the international criticism Moscow is facing over the war in Ukraine.

US officials say Russia is trying to shore up the few alliances it has left, some of which are US adversaries like Iran. But countries that are ostensibly U.S. partners, like Egypt and Uganda, also warmly welcome top Russians.

And after arguing since February that there’s no point talking to Russia because Russia isn’t serious about diplomacy and can’t be trusted, the US admitted that they were also to engage with Moscow.

The public awareness of Lavrov combined with the announcement of a substantial offer to Russia to secure the release of Whelan and Griner surprised many.

The Blinken-Lavrov conversation had been the highest-level contact between the United States and Russia since Feb. 15, before the Russian invasion, and could set the stage for possible face-to-face talks, though officials there administration say there is no plan for that.

The Kremlin has presumably welcomed the fact that the United States is now looking to engage and will likely delay the process of organizing a call to gain maximum advantage.

They’re going to drag this out and try to humiliate us as much as they can, said Ian Kelly, a retired career diplomat who served as US ambassador to Georgia in the Obama and Trump administrations. I don’t think it goes hand in hand with the overall policy (of the administrations).

Kelly saw Blinken’s interest in the call as “counterproductive to our broader effort to isolate Russia.

“Other countries will look at this and say: Why shouldn’t we deal with Lavrov or the Russians more broadly?” he said.

Already, Western pleas to convince countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East to avoid Russia appear to have been ignored as Lavrov travels the world.

Yet on Wednesday, Blinken downplayed Lavrov’s globetrotting significance. He said it was a response to the cold reception Russia has received from the Ukraine-linked wheat and grain shortages currently plaguing large parts of the developing world, especially as a UN-backed agreement to release these supplies has yet to be implemented.

What I see is a desperate defense game to somehow try to justify to the world the actions Russia has taken, Blinken said. Somehow try to justify what is unjustifiable.

US and European officials point out that Russia has come under heavy criticism for the invasion of Ukraine and the resulting food and energy security shortages.

Biden administration officials, including Blinken, noted with satisfaction that Lavrov opted out of a recent meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in Indonesia after listening to a litany of complaints from his counterparts about the global impact of the war.

Despite this, there is no indication that Russia will be excluded from major international events such as the ASEAN Regional Forum next week, the United Nations General Assembly in September or a trio of Asia leaders’ summits to be held. in November.

Russia continues to maintain close ties with China, India and many developing countries in Asia and Africa. Many depend on Russia for energy and other exports, although they also depend on Ukraine for grain.

India has not shunned Russia despite belonging to the so-called Quad along with the United States, Australia and Japan. With a long-standing close relationship with Russia, India has boosted energy imports from Russia despite pressure from the United States and Europe, which are moving away from Russian gas and oil.

India, for example, has used nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil so far in 2022, compared to just 12 million barrels in 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler.

On the other side of the coin, the Philippines, a US treaty ally, this week canceled a deal to buy 16 Russian military transport helicopters over fears of possible US sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry happily countered claims of Russia’s isolation by tweeting photos of Lavrov in various world capitals.

Among the photos: Lavrov at the G-20 meeting in Bali with Chinese, Indian and Indonesian foreign ministers; in Uganda with President Yoweri Museveni, a longtime US partner; and in Egypt with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, also a partner of the United States, whose country receives billions of dollars in American aid each year.

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Ashok Sharma in New Delhi and Jim Gomez in Manila contributed.