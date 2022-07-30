Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on UN chief, urges him to speed up investigation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file) Photo: ANI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday and urged him to speed up the investigation into the deaths of two Indian peacekeepers who were killed while they were serving under the UN flag in the Congo. In a telephone conversation with António Guterres, the Prime Minister referred to the operation carried out by the UN Mission for Stabilization in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), during which the two Indian peacekeepers were killed . “Prime Minister Modi urged Guterres to ensure prompt investigation to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice. He underscored India’s continued commitment to UN peacekeeping, with more than 2 .5 lakh of Indian peacekeepers who have served in UN peacekeeping missions so far,” a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (PMC) said. 177 Indian peacekeepers have lost their lives so far: PM The UN chief offered his condolences to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the operation. Earlier, the UN expressed grief over the soldiers’ deaths and said the incident “should not have happened”. “This is something that should not have happened. This is an unacceptable action and we condemn the murder of our colleagues. We express our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues and we will also send our condolences to the Government of India “, said the UN. had said. During the conversation, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s contribution to UN peacekeeping operations and said that more than 2.5 lakh peacekeepers have so far served under the UN flag. According to the statement, 177 peacekeepers lost their lives for the UN, the highest number of any other troop-contributing country. PM Modi addresses the 12U2 summit | ‘I2U2 has established a positive agenda’ | Recent news “Prime Minister Modi also stressed India’s unwavering support for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where nearly 2,040 Indian troops are currently deployed to MONUSCO,” the statement added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/death-of-indian-peacekeepers-in-congo-pm-narendra-modi-dials-un-chief-urges-him-to-expedite-probe-article-93220581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos