Musical chairs: Boris Johnson secretary general of NATO? – Kyiv Post

Boris Johnson, who tendered his resignation as Britain’s prime minister on July 7, 2022, is being considered for the post of secretary general of NATO when the current chairman of the alliance steps down in September 2023.

According to the Telegraph, the candidacy of the British prime minister has been under consideration for some time, motivated by a mistrust of the United States among representatives of the European Union. Following the hasty withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, the European Union’s call for the creation of a European army has resurfaced. Additionally, Britain enjoys the trust of the Baltic states, and Johnson has managed to win international recognition for forming a coalition against Russia in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Senior leaders of Britain’s Conservative Party are backing Johnson for the job.

Defense Committee MP Richard Drax and MP Mark Francois support Johnson’s candidacy. According to Francis, if Johnson decided to run for the post of general secretary of the alliance, he could easily turn to Volodymyr Zelenskyi for support.

Johnson is also backed by David Jones, the former Minister of State for the Department of Exiting the European Union, commonly known as Brexit.

However, such an idea has opponents. Former British Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt said he could not support Johnson because of his character. In his opinion, no one trusts the British Prime Minister because of his dishonesty.

“Frankly, we don’t want to put Boris Johnson on the international stage for further ridicule. He is the disgrace of the nation,” Dannatt said.

The post of Secretary General of NATO must be adopted unanimously and any country can impose a veto. French President Emmanuel Macron could veto such a vote.

Following Johnson’s resignation, two candidates entered the final race in the September 5, 2022 election – former UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Office chief Liz Truss

Truss is an associate of Boris Johnson, who has taken a clear stance against the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine. Truss also called on Ukraine to hold peace talks with Russia only after the military defeat of the Kremlin.

“We must ensure Russia’s defeat in Ukraine. This is necessary for European security, freedom and democracy. This is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Europe,” Truss stressed on June 29 at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Liz Truss supported the initiative to confiscate Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. According to her, the British government is already developing a mechanism that will regulate the distribution of blocked funds.

“I support the confiscation of assets from the Russian Federation to Ukraine. We are looking at this very carefully. The Canadians have in fact passed the law. This is an issue we are working on with the Home Office and the Treasury. , but I’m definitely on board with the concept. We just need to figure out the details,” Truss explained on July 3.

Britain’s former Treasury Chancellor Rishi Sunak resigned on July 5, 2022 over economic disputes with Johnson, as well as the tone of government conduct, according to a Bloomberg article.

Rishi’s wife, Akshata Murthy, was embroiled in scandal in late March after the British opposition revealed the businesswoman had a stake in Indian multinational Infosys, which continues to operate in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Rishi himself claims he has no connection with the company.

However, the ex-chancellor publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He pointed out that a full-scale war could have a negative impact on the British economy.

“We know that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating significant economic uncertainty and we will continue to monitor its impact on the UK. It is vitally important that we stand with the Ukrainian people to defend our common values ​​of freedom and democracy, and may Putin be defeated,” Sunak said in an official speech on March 11.

Boris Johnson plans to visit Ukraine for the last time before his resignation in September