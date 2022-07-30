It’s a big mistake if the US sees China as an enemy





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Xi Jinping discussed many things with the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden. Over the phone, the Chinese president said it would be a mistake if the United States viewed his country as an adversary. Xi said it was wrong to approach and interpret the relationship between China and the United States in a strategic competition and see China as the main rival. This includes misunderstanding the relationship between the two countries. According to him, the United States and China must maintain communication at all levels. In addition to making good use of existing communication channels to promote bilateral cooperation, CCTV quoted Saturday (7/30/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In the communication, Xi also pointed out that currently the world is facing a trend of turbulence and developing transformation. In addition to experiencing significant development and security deficits. Considering the challenges facing the global economy, Xi stressed the need for China and the United States to maintain communication on important issues. For example, coordinating macroeconomic policies, maintaining industrial stability and global supply chains, and protecting global energy and food security. In addition, Xi also reportedly said the two countries should work to de-escalate regional hotspots, helping rid the world of Covid-19, reducing the risk of stagflation and recession, and safeguarding the international system with nations. United. He also referred to Taiwan, where he said that the historical background of Taiwan was very clear. Including the facts and the status quo, both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China. Xi also stressed that he was against secession for Taiwan independence and would never give way to pro-independence forces of any kind. Meanwhile, Biden said the world is in a very critical state, adding that US-China cooperation could benefit both the people of both countries and the country as a whole. The United States also hopes to maintain open lines of communication with China. In order to improve mutual understanding and avoid misperceptions and miscalculations, we will work with China. The two Heads of State also discussed topical issues. Including the crisis in Ukraine. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article All-out war? US warns China against Russia-Ukraine (npb)



