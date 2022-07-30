Lively crowd at LIV Golf Bedminster don’t care about Donald Trump-Saudi relations





BEDMINSTER, NJ An already bustling crowd erupted with applause and chants of Four more years! and Come on Brandon! when former United States President Donald Trump made an appearance on the first tee before the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event Friday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

What is Jay Monahan (PGA Tour Commissioner) doing at the moment? Tears! shouted another fan.

The former president faced widespread criticism for hosting the Greg Norman-led and Saudi-backed series, especially from a group of 9/11 families, who staged an emotional protest Friday morning before the start of the round. Despite all the outside noise, the vibe around the course is similar to the last LIV event in Portland as fans push back on the controversy and embrace golf.

My first message to my brother was, I think I’d rather watch it on TV, said Bob Teed, a local New Jersey resident, with a laugh. I had never seen a PGA tournament before. I golf a few times a week and there is nothing in this area I can go to, and this was probably the closest I could have ever gotten.

Teeds’ comments point out that part of the genius at LIV Golfs plans to hold events not just across from weaker stops on the PGA Tour, but in golf-loving, tournament-starved parts of the country, like Portland, Chicago, Boston and Miami.

I hate to talk about politics and stuff like that, but they might say the same about China, Teed said in reference to the 9/11 families criticizing Trump for hosting the Saudi-funded series. It actually opens up the game to more people who can’t get out there and see it.

Dave Teed, a local firefighter who came to the event with Bob, said the Saudi association bothered him a bit, but if China was the one supporting LIV, I wouldn’t be here.

Dave cited President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and their connection to China as the reason for his stance. When asked if the same could be said for former President Trump and Jared Kushner’s connection to Saudi Arabia, he replied: I don’t know much about it to be honest with you. you.

I just read a bit about the connection to tournament golf and golfers and things like that, which bothers me a bit because the PGA got these guys to where they are today, Dave explained. But it’s always fun to come here, see the players, its local, which is great, which brings money to the local economy. I think it’s a good deal. The Saudi Arabia thing, I can handle that, but like I said, if it was China or something, no way. I wouldn’t be here.

LIV Golf has long been criticized as a way for the Kingdom to clean up its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the Saudi royal family and government have been accused of involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Michael and Richard Adams weren’t sure what to expect when they showed up on Friday after making the two-hour trip from Chester County, Pennsylvania, but they caught on right away.

As soon as we got here we felt like it was a fun atmosphere, said Michael.

We like crowds because it’s not intrusive, added Richard.

Both men admitted their bias towards former President Trump, and when asked if they had any reservations about coming to the event due to the Saudi connection, the response was a not categorical.

(America) did much worse than them, Richard explained.

Pennsylvania natives Bertus Wessels and Eric Mahoney made the trip from Philadelphia and both compared LIV to the PGA Tours WM Phoenix Open, a fan-favorite event every year on the calendar.

It’s definitely unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Wessels said. I’ve been to other PGA Tour events and it seems a lot less stressful and the players seem to talk to each other. I mean, there’s music everywhere, there’s people skydiving, so it’s totally different, but I think it’s good.

I watched the first two on YouTube. It’s hard to watch and follow, Mahoney explained. As Bertus said, it almost reminds me of the WM Phoenix Open. So it’s different, but it’s kinda cool.

Much like their fellow Pennsylvanians, connecting the realms to LIV was no problem.

(Saudi Arabia is) involved in other things too. People just don’t want to see what they don’t want to see, Wessels said.

His golf, Mahoney added.

The story originally appeared on GolfWeek

