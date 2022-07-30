Indonesia welcomes investment from South Korean steelmaker





Of course, it would be useless if our natural resources and our vast market did not contribute to economic growth and job creation. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian government welcomes the interest shown by South Korean steel producer, Posco, to invest $3.5 billion (Rp 52.2 trillion) which is expected to strengthen the ecosystem national integrated steel industry. Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, said Posco’s investment will further strengthen the vision of PT Krakatau Posco, a joint venture between PT Krakatau Steel and Posco, to become the largest steel player in South Asia. South East. “This memorandum of understanding is a real step for state-owned companies in supporting the strengthening of the steel and automotive industry ecosystems in Indonesia,” he said in a statement in Jakarta on Friday. On July 28, 2022, President Joko Widodo and Thohir witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding involving Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Chairman and CEO of Krakatau Steel, Silmy Karim, and Chairman and CEO General of Posco, Kim Hag Dong, in Seoul, South Korea. Thohir noted that the value of the investment would be realized in the form of increased automotive steel production capacity for the electric vehicle industry at the Nusantara New Capital (IKN) project. He affirmed that this cooperation also energizes the national integrated steel ecosystem. According to Thohir, Posco is aware of Indonesia’s abundant natural resources necessary for the development of the electric vehicle industry and a wide market niche that offers Indonesia an opportunity to become a global player in the steel industry. . In addition, Posco has witnessed the successful transformation of Krakatau Steel which successfully reversed its loss-to-profit condition and from a conventional business to a modern business and was even able to remove imports and build resilience of the nation. . “Posco welcomes Krakatau Steel’s transformation through debt restructuring, improved cash flow, efficiency and good business processes,” Thohir said. Increasing investment cooperation will not only enhance the competitiveness of state-owned enterprises, but can also serve as a catalyst for economic growth, the minister stressed. The Minister hopes that public enterprises will be at the forefront of improving the economy and creating employment opportunities for the community, given that they constitute one third of the economic power of the country. ‘Indonesia. “Of course, it would mean nothing if our natural resources and our vast market did not contribute to economic growth and job creation. This is a joint commitment between Krakatau Steel and Posco,” said Thohir. Apart from Krakatau Steel, the Indonesian government is also opening up opportunities for South Korea to invest in the healthcare sector. Indonesia is seriously considering building a Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sanur, Bali, with the full support of state-owned enterprises in the hospital and pharmaceutical sectors. “The Sanur economic zone will become a center for health and fitness tourism, with facilities of international standards,” the minister remarked. In addition, the Indonesian government is opening cooperation opportunities between Telkom Group and South Korea. He further said that Indonesia has the greatest digital economy potential in Southeast Asia and is expected to reach 4.5 trillion rupees in 2030, which is eight times the gross domestic product. “Telkom is currently focusing on the development of digital infrastructure, and Telkomsel is focusing on being a creative content aggregator. Of course, South Korea also has the same interest in the prospects of the digital economy “, said Thohir. Related News: Indonesia and South Korea sign agreement on green investments

