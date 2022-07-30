If General Bajwa approached US for IMF loan, it means Pakistan is getting weaker: Imran Khan





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of the PTI. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti “No one trusts the coalition government and I think that’s why the army chief has taken responsibility now,” Khan said. The former prime minister warns he fears national security will weaken. political fundraising; no other party has a donor database.

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that if news of Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa contacting US officials for the early dispersal of the Fund’s loan International Monetary Fund (IMF) was true, it means that we [Pakistan] are weakening.

The president of the PTI, in an interview with a private channel, said that it was not the army chief’s job to deal with economic issues. He also wondered if the United States would demand anything in return if it decided to help Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that General Bajwa of COAS had appealed to the United States to help Islamabad secure a rapid distribution of $1.2 billion in funds under a loan program from the IMF, Nikkei Asia reported.

The army chief contacted US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman by phone earlier in the week. US and Pakistani sources revealed this to the publication’s correspondent, Wajahat S Khan, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Commenting on the development, the former prime minister said neither the Washington-based lender trusts the government or other countries, which I think is why the army chief has taken responsibility now.

These people are afraid of polls

Reiterating his demand for early elections, Khan said political stability can only be observed when fair and transparent elections are held. Those in power are afraid of elections, he said, recalling that when he was ousted from office, he did nothing but reach out to the public.

If they [coalition government] had announced early elections, today the country would have been saved from this catastrophe, the PTI president says, citing the absence of a future roadmap by the coalition government as one of the reasons for the crisis economic.

He went on to say that earlier PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded snap polls and now they are scared.

Right now, the most alarming thing is the market’s lack of confidence, someone has to be held accountable for the current situation, he said.

Shedding light on his relationships with opposition members, Khan said: I have no personal grudges with anyone. I had a healthy relationship with Nawaz and [late] Benazir Bhutto; however, my problem is corruption when they come to power and make money for themselves.

Poor Arif Naqvi

Khan, while responding to questions regarding Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi’s alleged involvement in PTI finances, said he had known Naqvi for 20 to 25 years. He [Naqvi] benefited the country because he was the talented man who could have benefited the country with his rise.

Naqvi used to give us large sums for the cancer hospital; he also organized two fundraising dinners for PTI in 2012, organized a match in London, summoned the best businessmen in Dubai. The money is thus collected all over the world.

He maintained that his party is the first party that raised money through political fundraisers, we have a database of 40,000 donors. About Rs 9 billion is collected annually for the cancer hospital. PPP and PML-N don’t even have a database.

Khan further added that no money was taken through hidden means and all transactions were done through proper banking channels.

Calling the Naqvis case a great tragedy, Khan said the case is still pending. No one lost anything, everyone got their share; however, there is some irregularity. In 2012, there were no allegations against Naqvi as he was Pakistan’s shining star at the time, he said, adding that all this happened with poor Naqvi in ​​2019.

I feel sorry for them

The PTI President, while berating the performance of the coalition government, said that now that he sees their situation, he feels a bit sorry for them.

Sometimes they target the judiciary, sometimes they say they favored Khan by bringing the motion of no confidence, while some say the military tricked them into distrusting us, he said.

