Pelosi to leave for Asia amid Chinese threats over Taiwan shutdown

We want Congress to be part of the Biden administrations’ Indo-Pacific strategy, Pelosi told reporters on Friday. I’m very excited, should we go to the countries you’ll hear about along the way, about the conversations we’ve had. We have global responsibilities.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with military officers and troops stationed in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Friday, July 15, 2022. The leader Chinese Xi Jinping, on a visit to the Xinjiang region where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, has shown no sign of backing down from policies that have come under heavy criticism from locals. United States and many European countries. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP) | Li Gang/Xinhua via AP

US defense officials are increasingly concerned that China is viewing a congressional delegation to Taiwan, escorted by military planes, as an invasion. This rhetoric intensified on Friday when Hu Xijin, a commentator for the Chinese state-owned Global Times, threatened that the Chinese military could bring down the plane from the speakers.

If US warplanes escort the Pelosis plane to Taiwan, it’s an invasion, Hu wrote on Twitter. The [Chinese military] has the right to forcibly chase away the Pelosis aircraft and US warplanes, including firing warning shots and making tactical obstructionist movements. If they are ineffective, shoot them down.

Pelosi raised the possibility of his plane being shot down last week, after President Joe Biden told reporters the US military believed his potential visit to the self-governing island was not a good idea. Indeed, the Biden administration has privately shared the risks with Pelosi in recent weeks, including a plea to postpone his trip until later this year.

However, earlier on Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States had seen no physical and tangible indication of anything untoward with regard to Taiwan.

The US military is used to Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait, including increased naval activity and aerial interceptions, said one of the people familiar with the matter. US fighter jets flying in the region are already cleared to carry maximum munitions, according to two of the people.

Defense officials are more concerned that Beijing is conducting missile tests in the waters surrounding Taiwan as an intimidation tactic, as it did during the Taiwan Straits crisis in 1996.

Rising tensions over Pelosis’ trip come a day after Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone about a range of issues, including Taiwan. According to Chinese state media, Xi warned Biden that the United States must uphold its one-China policy, adding: Those who play with fire will end up being burned.

Asked about Xi’s threat on Friday, Pelosi smiled and laughed, but refused to answer.

Pelosis travel plans, like those of most legislators, are generally kept secret until they leave a particular country. Still, the jostling of the public on this particular trip put immense pressure on the speaker to stop in Taiwan, despite increasingly belligerent threats from China and concerns from the Biden administrations.

Lawmakers fear that if Pelosi decides not to travel to Taiwan, Beijing would benefit from his tough talk. Meeks, who declined to discuss a possible trip on Friday, seemed to echo those concerns.

We can’t be intimidated by anyone, Meeks said. I don’t pay attention to that.

Xi and China better start worrying about their own human rights violations, what they are doing with the Uyghurs and trying to figure out how they can play on the world stage with everyone on the same stage, Meeks added, referring to China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims. .

Pelosi has long inflamed the Chinese government given its progressive human rights record. Since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, Pelosi has actively encouraged dissidents in Hong Kong and elsewhere who have been subjected to Chinese repression. In 1991, the speaker was chased out of Tiananmen Square for unfurling a banner honoring the pro-democracy protesters who had been killed there two years earlier.

Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China and sees the US stance on Taiwan as tacit support for the islands’ independence. Biden himself has, at least three times, sworn to militarily defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, before the White House reconsidered these declarations.

US policy toward Taiwan has long been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act and the Doctrine of Strategic Ambiguity, the idea that the United States would deliberately remain evasive about defending Taiwan.

Some members of Congress, however, have pushed to revise this doctrine for strategic clarity, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.