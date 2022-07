PM Modi to launch revamped program for power distribution sector tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the revamped distribution sector program for the electricity sector during the grand finale of the “Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @ 2047” on Saturday. The scheme has an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore for a period of five years till the financial year 2025-26. It aims to: Improve operational efficiency, financial viability of nightclubs and food services Provide financial assistance to nightclubs Modernize and strengthen the distribution infrastructure Improve the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers Reduce overall technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to pan-India levels by 12-15% Reduce the gap between the average cost of supply and the average realized revenue (ACS-ARR) to zero by 2024-2025 The Prime Minister will also launch the National Rooftop Solar Portal. It will allow the online monitoring of the process of installing solar panels on roofs, from the registration of applications to the release of the subsidy to the bank accounts of residential consumers after the installation and inspection of the plant. He will also lay the foundation stone for NTPC’s green power projects worth Rs 5,200 crore. “He will inaugurate the 100MW Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana and the 92MW Kayamkulam floating solar project in Kerala. He will lay the foundation stone for the 735MW Nokh solar project in Rajasthan, the green hydrogen mobility project Leh and Kawas green hydrogen blending with the natural gas project in Gujarat,” said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. The ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047 started on July 25 and will end on Saturday. The program is organized under the ongoing program “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. It is organized across the country and shows the transformation of the electricity sector over the past eight years. Speaking about the new energy scheme, Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President – Institutional Equities, IIFL, said: “Unfortunately, unlike oil, where one ministry controls the whole sector, here you have individual states, and to that extent , the revival of discoms is a bit difficult.” He said they hope the program will be fully implemented this time, there will be strict control and positive results will come out. “Whatever reforms are proposed, so far only some states can implement them. The majority of them are on the financial aid and when it comes to tough measures they are soft on tariff increases or implementation of smart meters etc. So this time all fingers crossed. Hopefully it works,” he added.

