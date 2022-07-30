Asian Insider: A remedial strategy in President Jokowi’s East Asia tour – a special focus from the Straits Times

JAKARTA, July 30 (The Straits Times/ANN): Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s tour of three major East Asian countries, which ended on Thursday July 28, may have only lasted three days , but it was purposeful and practical.

First, it was to prevent the Group of 20 (G-20) summit from being hijacked by the Russian-Ukrainian war and to keep leaders focused on the global economic recovery agenda from the Covid pandemic. -19.

As the first chair of the Group of 20 major and emerging economies, it is imperative for Indonesia to ensure the success of the high-level conference scheduled for November 15-16 in Bali, analysts say.

Widodo has personally invited Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, all leaders of key trading partners.

“The presence of leaders from major countries is a good indication of the success of the G-20,” Dr. Lina Alexandra, head of the international relations department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told the Straits Times.

“But of course, its success is also determined by the extent to which the G-20 agenda can be achieved, and that the G-20 summit does not become a battleground between major countries that stands in the way of achieving the goal. main agenda,” she added. .

Peacekeeping is particularly crucial, following a chaotic meeting of foreign ministers in Bali in early July that was colored by a walkout and barbed wire exchanges between diplomats over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A week later, a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers resulted in no joint statement, implying that no consensus on targets was reached.

“Of course, there is no guarantee that such ‘incidents’ won’t happen, but at least all the invited countries will come and focus as much as possible on the original agenda,” Dr Lina said.

Second, Widodo’s trip served to assure China of Indonesia’s neutrality in the growing geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

As the largest country in Southeast Asia that wields considerable influence in Asean, Indonesia must show that it is not harming China.

Care must be taken not to isolate China, but not at the expense of good relations with Japan, South Korea and the United States, said Made Supriatma, visiting scholar at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Although Indonesia is not hostile to the United States and its allies, China still considers it independent of the United States.

However, heightened tensions in East Asia, fueled by Chinese threats to block the Taiwan Strait and invade Taiwan, could lead to Indonesia being drawn into the conflict, he added.

“Indonesia’s current behavior is to assure China that it will not take sides while reminding China that the conflict and escalating violence will not benefit either side,” Made told ST.

“Jokowi himself said the two are friends and Indonesia wants peace,” he added, referring to the Indonesian leader by his nickname.

Foreign pressure on Indonesia to take sides in the US-China rivalry was evident during Mr Widodo’s trip, with Xi seeking Indonesia’s support in “open regionalism”, and Kishida lending his support for “further strengthen Indonesia’s maritime security capacity to ensure peace and security at sea”. in the Indo-Pacific region.

In contrast, Indonesia’s statements after the meetings focused on trade and investment.

Neutrality remains the best stance for Indonesia to take as it prepares to take over the rotating ASEAN presidency next year, analysts say.

“We don’t aim for war, we aim for peaceful interactions,” Suzie Sudarman, an international relations expert from the University of Indonesia, told ST.

“Sometimes with the big powers, you have to be gentle and polite with them because you want to avoid confrontations with them.” – The Straits Times/ANN