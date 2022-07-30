PM Modi launches India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first international bullion exchange in Gandhinagar on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority, Gandhinagar.

The event organized by the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3-4, 2021, also saw the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The opening of the international bullion exchange aims to normalize the price of gold in India. It further seeks to facilitate trade for small bullion dealers and jewelers.

“We would have better price negotiating strength with the launch of this bullion exchange,” Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Reuters.

According to reports, India is the second largest consumer of the precious metal. India imported 1,069 tons of gold in 2021, compared to 430 tons a year ago. China remains the largest consumer of gold. They operate such a stock exchange, where all domestic production and imported gold must be bought and sold.

The news house further noted that gold is tightly regulated in India.

Currently, there are designated banks and agencies that have been approved by the central bank to trade or import gold and sell it to traders.

“IIBX, with its technology-driven solutions, will facilitate the transition of the Indian bullion market to a more organized structure by granting qualified jewelers direct access to import gold directly through the exchange mechanism,” Reuters quoted the exchange statement.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for IFSCA headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, Gandhinagar.

Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are partner countries of the first edition of the Forum, the Prime Minister’s Office informed in a press release.

The International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar Gujarat, was established under the International Financial Services Centers Authority Act, 2019.

It functions as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions within the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in India. At present, GIFT IFSC is the premier international financial services center in India.

