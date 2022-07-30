Politics
Nancy Pelosi visits Asia a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left for Asia on Friday amid scrutiny of her visit Taiwan Next repeated warnings from Beijing.
His departure came just hours after Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden spoke by phone, when the Chinese leader told US not to ‘play with fire’ On the question.
However, one diplomatic observer said ‘even stronger warnings’ could have been given privately, while another suggested that while China would avoid a response that directly targeted the US, its military would. act towards Taiwan.
About half of the brief Chinese statement released following the call was devoted to Taiwan, although it did not refer to Pelosi or his possible visit. However, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference that “everyone knows that the call took place in the context of President Pelosi’s plan to surrender. in Taiwan”.
Pelosi’s team has been tight-lipped on media reports that they will be visiting the island during the tour, which will include stops in Japan, Indonesia and Singapore.
The tour comes ahead of symbolically important celebrations to mark the founding of China’s military on Monday – a day when official messages often highlight the People’s Liberation Army’s sacrifices to preserve the country’s integrity.
It’s also taking place amid the run-up to the bi-decade Communist Party Congress – a major political event where Xi, who has repeatedly pledged to reunite with Taiwan, is set to secure an unprecedented third term. as general secretary of the party.
“The timing is unfortunate,” said Wang Yong, professor of international relations at Peking University, “if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the consequences would be very serious and could trigger a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait.
“And I believe that private discussions [between Beijing and Washington] could be warmer and the warning could be louder.
Although the speaker has no direct responsibility for foreign affairs, as the second president after the vice president, Pelosi would be the highest-ranking American politician to visit the island since his predecessor Newt’s visit. Gingrich in 1997.
Beijing has amplified its warnings in recent days, with China’s Defense Ministry warning of “strong measures” should Pelosi visit.
world timesa tabloid affiliated with the party spokesman People’s Daily, said the PLA could send warplanes to follow Pelosi’s plane while Wang said drills in the Taiwan Strait could include missile testing.
Su Hao, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, said that while Beijing “may not be directly targeting the United States,” its military would be active “in and around the Taiwan Strait, as a deterrent. directly against Taiwan”.
He added that Beijing had been very cautious about the Xi-Biden call. Beijing had been reluctant to confirm it would take place ahead of the conversation, even though the United States had released regular updates on what to expect.
The Chinese statement released after the two leaders spoke said that it was the United States who made the call, and Su said that “the American side is very keen to talk to China … to s ensure that [Pelosi’s possible visit] would not lead to a confrontation or a rupture between China and the United States”.
He added: “In the meantime, China certainly believed the appeal was necessary, but its attitude was passive as China waited to see what kind of engagement the United States could make before deciding whether the appeal could. be done.”
According to Beijing, Biden told Xi that the US one-China policy “has not changed and will not change” and that Washington does not support Taiwan independence.
Meanwhile, the White House also said Biden had “stressed that United States policy has not changed” and that the United States “opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.
Beijing considers the self-governing island to be part of its territory under its one-China principle. The United States recognizes that Beijing is the legitimate government of China, but only recognizes – and does not endorse – its position that Taiwan is part of China.
Beijing regards unification with Taiwan as the highest national priority and has never renounced the use of force to achieve this goal.
It also views any official contact between Taiwan and a foreign government as a violation of its sovereignty.
