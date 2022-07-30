General President Solmet attends a meeting with Jokowi in Bogor with other leaders of voluntary bodies





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, BOGOR – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a closed meeting with the leaders of his voluntary organizations at Bogor Palace, West Java on Friday (29/7/2022). During the meeting, Jokowi asked the volunteers not to rush to express their political position towards 2024. The event was attended by one of Jokowi’s Volunteer Leaders who is the General Chairman of the Red and White Solidarity Organization (Solmet) and also the National Leader of Faithful Righteousness Statement 2024 along with Jokowi, Silfester Matutina , SH. To reporters after the meeting, Silfester said the president called on several volunteer leaders who fought together in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections to continue to work together and unite with the people and the government to anticipate the crisis. economic and health crisis engulfing the world. . In fact, according to Silfester, the president said several countries went bankrupt, such as Sri Lanka and several other countries around the world. “The President has asked for volunteers to help socialize the implementation of the third booster for the national Covid-19 vaccination and also to help strengthen MSMEs,” Silfester said. Read also : Jokowi meets with support volunteers at Bogor Palace According to President Jokowi, although currently Indonesia’s economic growth is still positive above 5%, we should not be negligent. Because there are about 60 countries that should go bankrupt. “And it’s possible it will affect our country,” Silfester said. He said the key to Indonesia’s economic resilience was one of them because when the Covid-19 pandemic hit it did not lock down and it was also very quick to vaccinate so may the nation’s resilience to Covid-19 be maintained so that we can finally carry out its work and business as normal.

