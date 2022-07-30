Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024? Will voters in 2016 choose him?





Donald Trump says he has decided to run for president again in 2024.

Although he has yet to make an announcement, many Utahns who voted for him in 2016 would again cast ballots for him because of the policies he advanced during his only term in the White House. and despite his relentless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll determined Utah voters’ opinions on whether Trump kept his campaign promises and what policies and actions they approved or disapproved of during his presidency.

Based on those responses, the survey aimed to find out whether those voters would return to Trump if he ran in 2024. While nearly eight in 10 Trump voters in Utah would support the former president, the results of the survey seem to leave room. for other potential GOP presidential candidates to make inroads.

Given the questions posed, survey evidence indicates that while Trump is still likely to be the prohibitive frontrunner among Utah Republicans, a significant number of former Trump voters may be willing to give Trump a chance. other candidates, said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University.

It’s still very early in the process, with plenty of time for Trump to consolidate support, but the results suggest to me that at least some former Trump voters are open to other alternatives.

Supporters of former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley could see glimmers of hope in the results of the investigation, he said. declared.

The poll of 801 registered Utah voters found that 42% of respondents said they voted for Trump in 2016, 26% for Hillary Clinton, 16% for Evan McMullin and 16% for someone else. These results roughly match Trump’s actual election results, 45.5%; Clinton, 27.5%; and McMullin, 21.5% although McMullin numbers may be understated and others overstated.

Of those who voted for Trump (totaling 334 poll respondents), 91% say he delivered on the campaign promises that were most important to them. Topping the list of policies or actions they most approved of during his four years in the White House were his economic policies at 49%, with immigration policies (17%) and appointments to the Supreme Court (11%) in second and third position respectively.

Dan Jones & Associates conducted the poll for the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics from July 13-18. The overall survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points. The survey of 334 Trump voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.

Utahns who supported and voted for President Trump did so for very specific political reasons, said Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

They liked his economic plan, his position on immigration and his promise to appoint a conservative justice to the Supreme Court. Of those three main policies, his supporters believe he delivered on his promises and the vast majority said they would vote for him again, he said.

Given the pandemic-related economic turmoil at the end of Trump’s term, it’s interesting that so many voters pointed to economic success, Karpowitz said.

Arguably President Trump’s greatest achievement was the big tax cut of 2017, so that might be what voters had in mind, he said.

As recent Supreme Court rulings have shown, his most lasting legacy may be the three justices he appointed to the court, so it’s interesting that so few Trump voters in 2016 had them. cited, Karpowitz said. He also noted that Trump-era immigration policies were controversial, including both the border wall and the separation of families.

When asked which policies or actions they disapprove of the most, 32% pointed to Trump’s statements regarding the 2020 election. But 32% also indicated that they did not disapprove of any of his actions or policies during his tenure. mandate.

Karpowitz said one of the most interesting findings from the polls is that nearly a third of Trump voters took issue with actions and statements regarding the 2020 election. He said that suggests the possibility that the fixation continues. of Trump on voter fraud has a downside for him.

Even some of his former supporters might grow tired of his claims, unsupported by any credible evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. The rift between his rhetoric and the facts on the ground was particularly stark by the Jan. 6 committee, though it’s unclear what percentage of Trump voters are paying close attention to those hearings, Karpowitz said.

Still, he said, the results of the investigation may indicate that evidence from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and other committee members put forward is having an effect on public opinion, including among some Republican voters. A recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll found nearly half of Utahns think Trump should face criminal charges for his role in the attack on the Capitol.

Finally, Trump voters were asked in the poll, rating his policies and actions and what they approved and disapproved of during his administration, if they would vote for him again.

A whopping 78% say they would vote for Trump, while just 19% wouldn’t and 3% don’t know.

Karpowitz said the large number is actually more worrisome for Trump than it first appears and could signal an opening for other Republican candidates in the future.

While more than three-quarters of 2016 Trumps voters in Utah would choose him again, that number is actually a bit lower than you would expect for a former president.

By comparison, Karpowitz said, national polls during the Trump presidency have consistently indicated support from more than 90% of Republicans. And the poll reflects 78% of the 42% who said they voted for him in 2016.

That translates to strong repeat support from about a third of Utah voters in 2016, he said. He added that it would be useful to know whether Republicans who chose McMullin would vote for Trump in 2024, as some McMullin voters ended up choosing Trump in 2020.

So I’m not trying to pretend that Trump is only supported by one-third of Utah voters, Karpowitz said. It is likely to be higher than that, but perhaps below a majority at this point in the election cycle.

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll in December 2021 found that 24% of Utahns would vote for Trump in 2024 and 26% would consider voting for him again. Of those who identified as Republicans in this survey, 39% would vote for Trump, while 34% would consider voting for him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2022/7/29/23280646/will-2016-donald-trump-voters-return-run-for-president-again-2024-republican-party

