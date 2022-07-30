PM Modi to launch revamped distribution sector program of power sectors on July 30





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the grand finale marking the culmination of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047 on July 30 at 12:30 p.m. via video conference. During the programme, the Prime Minister will launch the revamped retail sector programme. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various green energy projects of NTPC. It will also launch National Solar’s rooftop portal. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken many innovative initiatives in the electricity sector. These reforms have transformed the sector, with a focus on providing affordable energy for all. The electrification of around 18,000 villages that had no access to electricity before signified the government’s commitment to provide last mile coverage. In a landmark initiative, the Prime Minister will launch the Ministry of Powers’ flagship project, the revamped Distribution Sector Programme, which aims to improve the operational efficiency and financial viability of DISCOMs and government departments. electricity. With an expenditure of over Rs. 3 lakh crore over a five-year period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the program aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for upgrading and strengthening the distribution infrastructure, focusing on improving the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers. It also aims to reduce AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses to pan-Indian levels of 12-15% and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply – Average Revenue Realized) gap to zero by 2024-25 improving operational efficiency. and the financial viability of all DISCOMs and public sector energy departments. During the program, the Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various green power projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5200 crore. It will inaugurate the 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar project in Kerala. It will lay the foundation stone for the 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and the Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas Project in Gujarat. The Ramagundam project is India’s largest floating solar PV project with 4.5 lakh of solar PV modules manufactured in India. The Kayamkulam project is the second largest floating solar PV project consisting of 3 lakh Made in India PV solar panels floating on water. The 735 MW solar PV project at Nokh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is India’s largest domestic content requirement based solar project with 1000 MWp at a single site, deploying high power bifacial photovoltaic modules with tracking system. The Hydrogen Green Mobility Project in Leh, Ladakh is a pilot project and aims to operate five fuel cell buses in and around Leh. This pilot project would be the first deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles for public use in India. The green hydrogen blending pilot project in NTPC Kawas township will be India’s first green hydrogen blending project that will help reduce the use of natural gas. The PM will also launch a National Rooftop Solar Portal, which will track the process of installing rooftop solar power plants online, from registering applications to releasing the grant to accounts. banking customers after installation and inspection of the plant. Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047 runs from July 25-30, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Organized across the country, it showcases the transformation of the electricity sector achieved over the past eight years. It aims to empower citizens by improving their awareness and participation in various government initiatives, projects and programs related to power. https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/ https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

