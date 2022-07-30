Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Private Eye

The fall of Boris Johnson meant, for the British press, the fall of one of their own. A once highly paid columnist and editor who loved to write books that seemed to place his life within the larger scope of history, Johnson, like most members of the UK’s clubby ruling classes, had gone to the good schools and apparently failed. in his career as a journalist thanks to the good connections. He honed his jester persona through sociable appearances on do i have any news for youa BBC quiz show co-hosted by satirical and muckraking magazine editor Ian Hislop Private detective. (There’s nothing like it in the US. Founded in the early 60s, it’s printed every two weeks on cheap paper, has little online presence, and cuts with the spirit of a British schoolboy. Getting off the plane at Heathrow, Christopher Hitchens once wrote: I would buy Private detective first, partly to make sure there would always be an England.)

As a farewell, Hislop put a toilet, bursting into disarray, and a soaked plunger on the cover (see below), calling it the Boris Johnson Memorial Issue: The Prime Ministers Legacy in Full. On Wednesday evening, the magazine held its own summer work event, a nod to Downing Street parties during lockdown that embodied Johnson’s boozy, breathy hypocrisy. She was held on roof of a luxury hotel. (I admit I was hoping for something more tweedy.) I snuck out just long enough to grab a copy of the magazine and a glimpse of the Thames before being fired for door crushing. It was a very British affair, according to my spy inside the Eyebut you can’t help but notice that a lot of revelers are a little old and arthritic to hit the dance floor with plenty of vigor these days.

Before the party, Id met with a member of the Johnson government cabinet. This official was involved in Johnson’s downfall but believes the press will miss Johnson, calling him the first famous prime minister. Comparisons between Johnson and Donald Trump are never quite one-to-one, but it brought to mind the mood in the Washington press shortly after Trump’s departure. Prominent journalists have complained that they once covered a planned coup on meatballs only to suddenly find themselves stuck with Hill Democrat boredom.

The two conservatives vying for Johnson’s job seem awfully boring. (This week, during a debate between them, the host literally fainted.) One is Liz Truss, a maggie missed who was anti-Brexit but who is no longer. The other is Rishi Sunak, a posh technocrat wearing Prada and married to tax evasion billionaire spawn. Sunak was Johnson’s chief financial officer before becoming one of the first cabinet members to defect in the wake of the drunkard, hand sewn homosexual behavior of his party’s Deputy Chief Whip at a posh private club yes, that’s officially the mini-scandal that finally made Johnson. Now a powerful conservative who admires Sunak admits that while many party members agreed that the blonde-haired Caesar should go, no one wants to vote for the guy holding the knife. Truss appears to be favored to get the job when party members decide in September. (Until then Johnson’s caretaker government remains in place.) But as Douglas Murray writes in the current issue of the SpectatorMost of the public has no idea who these people are and there’s not much to get excited about.

Photo: private detective

Power-hungry press barons are adjusting to a post-Johnson landscape. Lord Rothermeres Daily mail (and his stooges, Paul Dacre) were Johnson’s greatest newsstand champion; after making the headlines What did they do? on July 8, they appear to be going all-in for Truss. The telegraph is likely to also go for Truss. Rupert Murdoch’s articles, The temperature and the Sunday time, encountered so far more user-friendly for Sunak. Murdochs mainstream tabloid The sun hasn’t made up his mind yet but will probably land on Truss because the Sun always goes with the winners. (Meanwhile, London was abuzz at the sighting of an American press baron, Jeff Bezos, who showed up at the Wolseley on Wednesday for dinner with Lauren Sanchez.)

Everyone had a good laugh this week at Murdoch’s expense. Editors happily circulated the dire new ratings for Murdoch’s new television station, talkTV. He paid Piers Morgan $63 million over three years to anchor a program and, despite an interview with Zelesnkyy this week and a little News Corp. synergythings are not improving.

In the language of Private detective, News Corp. is NewsCorpse, Morgan was for years called Piers Moron, Rupert is the Dirty Digger, his future ex-wife is Leggy Hall and his heir apparent is Lachluster. (The Queen is simply Brenda and Prince Charles Brian.) In my palavers with top members of the British press world this week, people were still trying to figure out why Murdoch really left Hall and was debating Meghan Markle versus Camilla de Vil. , while the Eye called her. (You can guess who wins that one.)

Just as Americans are debating whether Trump will return, some here are already discussing whether Johnson might attempt a comeback. He seems less likely than Trump to do so. As a longtime friend of Johnsons told me, he’s now free to cash out and would probably prefer to be set up with some sort of ladle Tony Blairstyle official pay day. This weekend, Johnson is marrying his bride and baby mum for the day, Carrie Johnson, on a 1,500-acre estate in Gloucestershire owned by one of the main donors, Lord Bamford. His estate includes a heart-shaped orchard. Cupid looking down would surely approve, simper yesterday Mail.

I was told that at Private Eye party, Hislop, only the third editor in magazine history, tweeted to amuse guests about how his crappy cover had caused so many canceled subscriptions that it recalled the furor around his princess Diana cover. He then recited the mail from outraged readers. Some letters were printed in the next issue, copies of which were piled on cocktail tables. You are confusing satire with crap, wrote Denise Joy Knight, 76, from Perth. I suggest you’ve gone too far in your own ass. After Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine, drowned, the Eye ran a cover that read, Here Lies Bob Maxwell, with the accompanying subtitle He Lied Everywhere Else.

Kind of like Johnson.