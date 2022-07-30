Rahul, Mamata or Kejriwal? Who is the strongest political opponent to the Prime Minister





Image source: PTI Modi PM Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll:The recent triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur – clearly indicates that a strong opposition to the ruling regime is absolutely lacking. The electoral machinery since 2014 has clearly been led by one person in the BJP – Narendra Modi. However, according to a national opinion poll conducted by India TV-Matrize News Communication, 23% of people think Rahul Gandhi can still be a tough opponent for the prime minister. Arvind Kejriwal (19%) and Mamata Banerjee (11%) follow closely behind. The survey also revealed that 8% of the respondents believe that Nitish Kumar, who is in alliance with the BJP in Bihar, can also give Prime Minister Modi a hard time. 8% of respondents are also of the opinion that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi can oppose Prime Minister Modi. The results of the survey titled Desh Ki Awaaz (Voice of the Nation) were broadcast today (Friday 29th July) from 4pm on India’s No.1 news channel India TV. Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi

While Rahul Gandhi has been a fierce critic of the policies of the Center led by Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal has also accused the Center of not letting the AAP work in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad of Kerala in Lok Sabha, has consistently criticized the policies of the Modi government and raised questions on issues of rising prices, inflation, unemployment and foreign policy. The Congress leader has been particularly vocal against the GST, which he describes as the “Gabbar Singh tax”. “Don’t let science suffer from your ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ Prime Minister. Reduce GST on science equipment,” he tweeted recently. Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Modi government over the recently introduced Agnipath military recruitment scheme. He said the future of the youth and the security of the country are at risk with this “new experiment” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “laboratory”. Arvind Kejriwal on Modi

Prime Minister Modi always called the AAP a “free government” as he strode to power after promising free electricity units in Punjab. The latest war of words erupted between the two leaders when the Prime Minister accused Kejriwal of giving ‘revdis’. To this, the CM of Delhi had strongly retorted and declared: “Free water, electricity, health care or world-class primary education are not offered. “Those who ask me why we give 200 units of free electricity to Delhi and 300 units to Punjab – I want to ask them, how many units of free electricity do you give to your ministers? 4,000? 5,000?” he said. Mamata against Modi always Mamata Banerjee has always attacked the Center and the Prime Minister for giving West Bengal the mother-in-law treatment. Notably, although the BJP used all its power during the campaign, the Trinamool Congress managed to keep up with the chops in the state, making it clear that stopping juggernaut Mamata Banerjee in the Eastern State. From allocating funds during corona to financial support during Cyclone Asani, Mamata Banerjee has always accused the Center of ignoring the state. She has also always accused the Center of using central agencies against her adversary. READ ALSO |Desh Ki Awaaz poll: Mamata-led TMC will win 26, NDA 14 if LS elections are held today latest news from india

