In meeting with volunteer groups, Jokowi asked not to rush to discuss presidential elections





President Joko Widodo. (Source: Youtube screenshot by Setpres/ninuk) Writer: Vidi Battolone | Publisher: Hariyanto Kurniawan JAKARTA, COMPASS. TV – President Joko Widodo held a meeting with a number of leaders from his voluntary support organizations. During the closed-door meeting, Jokowi reportedly asked the volunteer groups to refrain from rushing to speak in support of the 2024 general election. The meeting of Jokowi and his supporting volunteer leaders took place at Bogor Palace on Friday (29/7/2022) afternoon. The President of the Popular Struggle (Pospera) Command Post, Mustar Bona Ventura, who was present at the meeting, said that there were about 30 volunteer representatives present. Read also: After welcoming Jokowi in Seoul, Dita Karang returns home, Secret Number will give a concert in Indonesia “The meeting started after Friday prayers around 1:30 p.m. and lasted until 4:00 p.m. (2 hours 30 minutes),” Mustar told Kompas TV on Friday (7/29/2022). According to Mustar, during the meeting, President Jokowi asked the groups of volunteers not to rush to decide on the political steps in 2024. “The president also advised volunteers not to rush to determine the steps for the next presidential election in 2024,” he explained. Also read: Indigenous peoples of Simalungun call on President Jokowi to help manage land disputes He said the president hoped the volunteers would focus more on helping government and society deal with global economic challenges. Because, Mustar said, at the beginning of the meeting, the president explained the situation of the global recession and how Indonesia’s position in this situation. Mustar said the president conveyed the World Bank’s prediction that a number of countries were at risk of collapse due to the threat of a global recession. Also Read: Support Ganjar 2024, Volunteers Share Farming Supplies Therefore, the President called on all components of the nation, including the volunteers, to assist the government in coping with all possibilities related to the global recession, including economic recovery. Pospera himself has said that Mustar will follow President Joko Widodo’s direction not to rush into 2024. According to him, volunteer groups really need to focus on helping the government work. “What are you doing I’m in a hurry, 2024 is still a long way off,” he said. Mustar also pointed out that during the meeting, there was absolutely no mention of the names of the presidential and vice presidential candidates who would be promoted in 2024. Volunteer groups present included Projo, Pospera, Friends of Jokowi Volunteer Work, Jokowi National Secretariat, PENA 98, KIB, Jokowi Ambassador, Kornas de Jokowi, Bara JP, Solmed, RPJB, Pos Raya, GK Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/article/314166/bertemu-kelompok-relawan-jokowi-disebut-minta-tak-terburu-buru-bahas-pilpres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos