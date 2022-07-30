Boris Johnson: He celebrates his wedding in a magnificent estate





Boris Johnson

He celebrates his wedding today on this millionaire estate

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds © Rebecca Fulton/Handout/Getty Images

It’s time for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie to celebrate their nuptials in style! The party will take place in a very special place. Boris Johnson, 58, pops the corks today. The politician, who has announced his resignation as Prime Minister once his successor is elected, will celebrate his marriage to wife Carrie Symonds, 34, on July 29, 2022. The ceremony will take place at Daylesford House in the scenic Cotswolds, in the south of England, according to Le Miroir. Boris Johnson: wedding in a magnificent estate

The magnificent property is provided by Lord Bamford, 76, the chairman of construction company JCB. The billionaire has already donated millions to Johnson’s party. Boris Johnson and Lord Bamford © STEFAN ROUSSEAU / Getty Images Did the Prime Minister want to stay on because of a break?

The wedding bells rang for the couple in Westminster Cathedral in May 2021. His partner Carrie, who would later take his name, also gave birth to their second child in December: daughter Romy Iris Charlotte.A good wedding reception should take place at No. Downing Street. 10, the seat of the Prime Minister. But when the public learned of the extravagant plans, voices were raised that the celebration was only meant to delay Johnson’s move out of his first home. “We do not comment on speculation about private or family matters that do not involve ministerial statements or taxpayers’ money,” a spokesperson for the residence said. More than enough room to party

However, “Daylesford House” appears to be a suitable alternative for the still Prime Minister. Because as “Dailymail” reports, the magnificent country house ” [] Over 1,500 acres of manicured gardens, including immaculate lawns, an 18th-century orangery and a secret garden with an octagonal pool, seashell grotto and outdoor pizza oven.” Sounds like a good premise for a memorable wedding event. Sources used: mirror.co.uk, dailymail.co.uk Gala

