‘MAGA’ hats brought in $80,000 for Trump campaign a day: Jared Kushner





Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir that the famous “Make America Great Again” red hats earned the 2016 Republican campaign up to $80,000 a day covering essentials. spending after an initial order of only 100.

“Back to summer [of 2015]I was walking through Trump Headquarters in Trump Tower when I passed the office of Amanda Miller, head of marketing and communications for the Trump Organization,” Kushner writes in “Breaking History,” which is due out August 23. “I noticed an old-school red wide-brimmed baseball cap with four words in bold white print: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

“Amanda said Trump called her into his office and designed the hat himself and asked her to order a thousand,” the former first daughter Ivanka Trump’s husband continues. hundred, thinking he would never know the difference.”

Shortly after, Kushner recalled, “Trump wore the hat when he visited the southern border, and it became the hottest thing on the internet. The demand was so incredible that I worked with Amanda to create an online store, where we started selling around $8,000 worth of hats a day.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, speak with former President Donald Trump before the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on July 28, 2022.JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock L Former President Donald Trump wore his red “Make America Great Again” hat during the LIV tournament. Daniel William McKnight

The instantly recognizable hat became both a must-have item for Trump supporters and a tongue-in-cheek summer accessory among those who thought the real estate mogul’s ambitions for the White House were about to crumble.

Trump critics treated the hat as a joke. A June 2016 article in Esquire magazine, written after Trump locked in the GOP nomination, predicted that the hats “may well become the Trump campaign’s only lasting contribution to the political history of the Republic.”

Kushner writes that counterfeits became so common that he teamed up with Brad Parscale, who ran the Trump campaign website, to “start spending $10,000 a day on Facebook ads to sell the hats, bypassing [then-campaign manager Corey] Lewandowski’s budget cuts and correctly guessing that by the time he notices the large expense, we’ll have some positive results to share.

Jared Kushner has not confirmed the total sales revenue of Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ red hats. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Books

“Soon we increased hat sales online tenfold, from $8,000 to $80,000 a day, which funded most of the campaign overhead,” he continues.

Kushner doesn’t note the cost to make the hats, but previous analysis indicated it could be between $2 and $3, based on rates quoted by some of the companies involved in production.

It’s unclear exactly how much money the Trump campaign has raked in from the hats. If the $80,000 figure was held for 365 days or a slightly shorter period than the availability of the hats, they could have brought in around $29 million in revenue. The 2016 Trump campaign spent nearly $326 million in total.

Red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats were a fashion accessory when Donald Trump unveiled his presidential campaign in the summer of 2015.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats became a staple for Trump supporters during of the 2016 presidential election.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Previously released excerpts from Kushner’s memoir included the shocking revelation that he secretly battled thyroid cancer while working in the White House, as well as an allegation that the former House chief of staff Blanche, John Kelly, once allegedly pushed Ivanka into a fit of rage.

Kushner, whose father, Charles, is a billionaire real estate developer, worked as an unpaid adviser during Trump’s four years in office and wielded considerable influence over domestic policy debates, staffing decisions and even foreign Affairs.

Now 41, Kushner helped negotiate Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada trade deal and drafted and passed the First Step Act of 2018, which included reforms of prisons and penal sentences. He helped lead the White House’s response to COVID-19 in 2020 and led efforts to broker diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab countries during the final months of Trump’s tenure.

