PM Modi to launch distribution sector scheme worth over Rs 3 Lakh Crore to help DISCOMs





On Saturday, July 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped electricity sector distribution sector program via video conference. the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs. It also aims to improve the operational efficiency and financial viability of DISCOMs and energy services. The Prime Minister will launch the program at 12:30 p.m. on the same day as part of the final leg of the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya [email protected] He will also launch the National Rooftop Solar Portal as part of the program. Prime Minister Modi also informed on his Twitter account of his plans for the day. Today is a special day for the electricity sector. At 12:30 p.m., launch of the revised distribution sector plan. The National Solar Rooftop Portal will also be launched. Various green energy projects will be launched or their foundation stone will be laid, he said. Today is a special day for the electricity sector. At 12:30 p.m., the revamped distribution sector program will launch. The National Solar Rooftop Portal will also be launched. Various green energy projects would be launched or their foundation stone would be laid. https://t.co/dr1EddOdKL Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022 The distribution sector program will provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for the modernization and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focusing on improving the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers. It also aims to reduce AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses to pan-Indian levels of 12%-15% and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply Average Revenue Realized) gap to zero by 2024-25 improving the operational efficiency and financial viability of all DISCOMs and public sector power utilities. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken many innovative initiatives in the electricity sector. These reforms have transformed the sector, with a focus on providing affordable energy for all. The electrification of around 18,000 villages that had no access to electricity before signified the government’s commitment to providing last-mile coverage, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various NTPC green power projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore. It will inaugurate the 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar project in Kerala. It will lay the foundation stone for the 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and the Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas Project in Gujarat. The PM will also launch a National Rooftop Solar Portal, which will track the process of installing rooftop solar power plants online, from registering applications to releasing the grant to accounts. banking customers after installation and inspection of the plant. Read all Recent news and recent news here

