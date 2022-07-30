Politics
Xi Jinping promotes loyalists, ousts Tuanpai before entering third term
To ensure a smooth entry into his unprecedented third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping has elevated loyal party workers and subordinates to positions of power, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Xi has appointed associates to higher positions who oversee law enforcement and propaganda distribution. Supporters of Xi who have spoken out have been promoted while some Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials who have fallen out of favor with him have been demoted to lesser positions.
The Chinese president will meet with party elders in the coming weeks in the coastal city of Beidaihe, a place where party officials have often met to discuss important issues and appointments to higher posts.
The economic downturn, potential buyers threatening not to pay mortgages and frustration over Covid Zero have created discontent among party members and despite predictions that Xi Jinping will enter his third term, he still faces challenges .
First, it is obvious that Li Keqiang has been pushed aside by Xi Jinping.
The Chinese premier is at odds with the Chinese president on economic policy. Xi has harassed Li to get results on the economic front, but Li has repeatedly but indirectly pointed out publicly that the Covid Zero approach acts as an obstacle.
The WSJ report, however, revealed that Li Keqiang will still have a say in future meetings in Beidaihe.
Who’s in and who’s out
Hu Jintao, former Chinese president and Li Keqiang, who inspired the tuanpai or the CPC Youth League Faction are sidelined by Xi Jinping. Both leaders were members of the tuanpai or Youth League faction, which was seen as a counterweight to the Xi Jinpings faction within the party.
Lu Hao, who was seen as a future leader, was removed from his post as minister of natural resources. He has since been named party leader and director of the State Councils Development Research Centre, a think tank. This is a lesser role and is seen as a semi-retired role.
Among those promoted was Wang Xiaohong, a veteran law enforcement officer. Wang worked under Xi when the latter was working in Fujian. He became the first policeman to head the Ministry of Public Security. He was elevated to this position in June this year.
Wang could further be elevated to a senior party role within the CCP. He could also be promoted to state councilor or higher in the Chinese cabinet.
Li Shulei, another Xi loyalist, was promoted to executive vice minister of the party’s powerful Central Propaganda Department. Li Shulei could take over the post of Huang Kunming, head of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and join the political bureau.
Xi is also considering appointing his longtime confidant He Lifeng as head of China’s state economic planning agency, which takes important calls regarding China’s economic and financial systems.
Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, speaking to the Wall Street Journal said: (The) crucial roles of overseeing security, propaganda and the economy would all be controlled by the Xi people. Xi is preparing to stay in power for a while.
The fate of Li Qiang, a senior party official in Shanghai, remains unclear. His draconian lockdown was not popular among party members and angered the public, even leading to protests.
It has undermined Xi’s standing internationally, but keeping Qiang by his side as he enters his third presidential term could boost the Chinese president’s strongman image as he doubles down. implementation of Covid Zero.
Read all Recent news and recent news here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/xi-jinping-promotes-loyalists-sidelines-the-tuanpai-ahead-of-entry-into-third-term-5652529.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]