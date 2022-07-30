Xi Jinping promotes loyalists, ousts Tuanpai before entering third term

To ensure a smooth entry into his unprecedented third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping has elevated loyal party workers and subordinates to positions of power, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Xi has appointed associates to higher positions who oversee law enforcement and propaganda distribution. Supporters of Xi who have spoken out have been promoted while some Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials who have fallen out of favor with him have been demoted to lesser positions.

The Chinese president will meet with party elders in the coming weeks in the coastal city of Beidaihe, a place where party officials have often met to discuss important issues and appointments to higher posts.

The economic downturn, potential buyers threatening not to pay mortgages and frustration over Covid Zero have created discontent among party members and despite predictions that Xi Jinping will enter his third term, he still faces challenges .

First, it is obvious that Li Keqiang has been pushed aside by Xi Jinping.

The Chinese premier is at odds with the Chinese president on economic policy. Xi has harassed Li to get results on the economic front, but Li has repeatedly but indirectly pointed out publicly that the Covid Zero approach acts as an obstacle.

The WSJ report, however, revealed that Li Keqiang will still have a say in future meetings in Beidaihe.

Who’s in and who’s out

Hu Jintao, former Chinese president and Li Keqiang, who inspired the tuanpai or the CPC Youth League Faction are sidelined by Xi Jinping. Both leaders were members of the tuanpai or Youth League faction, which was seen as a counterweight to the Xi Jinpings faction within the party.

Lu Hao, who was seen as a future leader, was removed from his post as minister of natural resources. He has since been named party leader and director of the State Councils Development Research Centre, a think tank. This is a lesser role and is seen as a semi-retired role.

Among those promoted was Wang Xiaohong, a veteran law enforcement officer. Wang worked under Xi when the latter was working in Fujian. He became the first policeman to head the Ministry of Public Security. He was elevated to this position in June this year.

Wang could further be elevated to a senior party role within the CCP. He could also be promoted to state councilor or higher in the Chinese cabinet.

Li Shulei, another Xi loyalist, was promoted to executive vice minister of the party’s powerful Central Propaganda Department. Li Shulei could take over the post of Huang Kunming, head of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and join the political bureau.

Xi is also considering appointing his longtime confidant He Lifeng as head of China’s state economic planning agency, which takes important calls regarding China’s economic and financial systems.

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, speaking to the Wall Street Journal said: (The) crucial roles of overseeing security, propaganda and the economy would all be controlled by the Xi people. Xi is preparing to stay in power for a while.

The fate of Li Qiang, a senior party official in Shanghai, remains unclear. His draconian lockdown was not popular among party members and angered the public, even leading to protests.

It has undermined Xi’s standing internationally, but keeping Qiang by his side as he enters his third presidential term could boost the Chinese president’s strongman image as he doubles down. implementation of Covid Zero.

