Churning in Pakistan





Tuesday’s ruling by Pakistan’s Supreme Court that Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Pervez Elahi be the new chief minister of the dominant province of Punjab is undoubtedly a shot in the prime minister’s arm. deposed Imran Khan. Mr Elahi is an ally of Khan and will replace PML(N)’s Hamza Shahbaz. This is the second major victory for the former Prime Minister after the triumph of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the ruling coalition in the Punjab by-elections. In a brief order, the Supreme Court declared all appointments made by Hamza Shahbaz illegal. Members of his cabinet have been ordered to leave their offices. Advisors and aides appointed by Hamza were also relieved of their duties.

It should be noted that Hamza Shehbaz, son of incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, beat Pervez Elahi after the vice president rejected 10 votes from the PML(Q) in the race for chief minister. Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed Hamza to remain as Punjab’s Chief Minister until the court resumes hearing. In Tuesday’s order, the court observed that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive. The coalition government had demanded a full court to hear the case, but the top court, after hearing arguments from both sides for nearly eight hours, decided against forming a full court, observing that the same court would hear the case.

Since the Supreme Court decided not to form a full seat, the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to boycott the Supreme Court hearing. Politically and in any case in Punjab, the day after the landslide victory of the by-election, Imran Khan had called on the chief electoral commissioner, Sikander Sultan Raja, to resign. The former prime minister insisted his party, the PTI, won the election despite what he called a misuse of the state apparatus. Pakistan’s ruling party, the PML-N, is set to lose its provincial government in Punjab after the PTI’s decisive victory in the by-elections. The PTI, led by Imran, won 15 seats, while Sharifs PML-N only managed to secure four. One seat went to an Independent.

The political crisis in Punjab began in February when the vote of confidence loomed against Imran Khan. To prevent the PML-N from taking over the province, the PTI had offered the position of chief minister to the PML-Q, to ensure that it would not join its adversaries. It turned out that Usman Buzdar, the PTI Chief Minister at the time, had resigned his seat to make way for Elahi as the joint PTI-PML(Q) candidate. While a chapter in this macabre political saga might have come to an end, the uncertainties plaguing the nation persist. The Pakistani political class must pull itself together.

