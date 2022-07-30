President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana arrive in Indonesia after visiting the East Asian region





TANGERANG, BB President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage arrived in Indonesia in the early hours of Friday, July 29, 2022, after paying a working visit to three countries in the East Asian region, namely the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Japan and South Korea. President Jokowi and his entourage arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten around 2:00 a.m. WIB, after traveling for about seven hours from Seoul Seongnam Air Base, South Korea. In her statement in Seoul, South Korea, yesterday (7/28), Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that during the visit, Indonesia succeeded in strengthening economic cooperation with the three countries in the region. of East Asia. In addition, according to Retno, the confidence of the government and the private sector of the three countries in Indonesia’s economic growth is very strong. The cooperative approach that Indonesia has developed has always been based on open, inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation. The confidence of the government and the private sector of the three countries in the political stability, economic growth in Indonesia is very strong, said the foreign minister. Retno also said President Jokowi was appreciated by the leaders of the three countries for his contribution to peace and global issues. Even amid a world situation full of rivalry, Indonesia continues to strengthen cooperation with countries around the world. In the midst of a global situation filled with rivalries and containment efforts, Indonesia has actually strengthened the bond of friendship and practical cooperation with countries around the world. These efforts will continue, he continued. In addition, Retno said, visits to China, Japan and South Korea have boosted global support for Indonesia’s presidency at this year’s G20. In addition, Retno said, this visit will be helpful in preparing for Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship next year, as the three countries have strategic positions in ASEAN relations. “The president at the meetings said that Indonesia wants to continue to strengthen, to continue to strengthen ASEAN, to make ASEAN relevant and important not only for the ASEAN community, but also for the world,” said Retno. Besides meeting with the leaders of the three countries, President Jokowi also met with CEOs of companies in Japan and South Korea. In a meeting with CEOs of Japanese companies, President Jokowi said that Japan is one of the biggest investors in Indonesia with a quality investment character and assured the CEOs that Indonesia is the one of the best places to invest. I really appreciate the quality of Japanese investments. However, I also hope Japanese investors consider its competitiveness. So that he can compete with other investors in Indonesia. “In short, good quality, competitive prices, that’s what we expect and I think Indonesia is still one of the best places to invest,” the president said. During a meeting with the CEOs of South Korean companies, the president encouraged investors not to hesitate to escalate problems on the ground to ministers, or even directly to the president. The President also pointed out that currently, the Indonesian government continues to streamline and streamline regulations with the presence of the Job Creation Act Omnibus Act. “Let’s move forward with Indonesia and South Korea to build a better economy,” he said. Also accompanying President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana on the flight to Indonesia, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia. (Rls/Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

