Mulvaney says the January 6 committee asked about the text message he sent to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel days after the 2020 election





WASHINGTON Mick Mulvaney, once acting White House chief of staff to Trump, was frustrated.

It was the week after the 2020 presidential election, and in a phone call with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and others, she casually mentioned that we lost Arizona. he recalled in a Friday interview with NBC News.

It was “shocking” to him, he said, because after studying Arizona’s voting patterns, he went on TV to claim that then-President Donald Trump still had a chance to win the hotly contested swing state. Now he was learning that Trumpworld believed Arizona was lost.

I was afraid to say one thing, when the campaign was saying something else, Mulvaney said.

So he texted McDaniel and others in the Trump campaign asking for advice.

I feel like everyone other than me thinks we lost this election, reads the text, which has been reviewed by NBC News. I’m out there telling everyone we didn’t. If people know something that I don’t, I would appreciate it if you let me know. It’s better for me not to do TV, and to shut up, than to do TV and say we have a chance when people in the know know we don’t.

Mulvaney was asked about the text message during his closed-door appearance Thursday before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He said he didn’t give it to the committee; they had found it elsewhere. One of the committee’s key findings is that people around Trump knew he had lost and told him so, but he continued to insist he had won and insisted on staying in office. Trump’s position is that the election was riddled with fraud and his victory was stolen. Recounts and court cases did not support these claims.

Mulvaney said he did not receive a response to his text. The election was held on Nov. 3, and NBC News, the Associated Press and others called President Joe Bidens to victory on Nov. 7.

At the end of Trump’s term, he was special envoy to Northern Ireland, having been replaced as chief of staff eight months earlier by Mark Meadows. Mulvaney said he copied the text to Meadows, but also did not receive a response.

So, as you can imagine, this was of interest to the committee because it goes to the whole question of who knew the election was lost and what they were telling people publicly versus what they knew privately, a said Mulvaney.

The RNC and a lawyer for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During his roughly two-hour appearance before House investigators, Mulvaney said the committee also questioned him about the operation of the West Wing. Specifically, they wanted to know how people got in to see the president. He assumed the panel wanted more details on how people pushing the idea of ​​widespread voter fraud may have heard from Trump.

They were specifically asking how hard it was to keep people out, Mulvaney said. And the answer I gave them was that it was very difficult to keep people out.

Instead, Mulvaney said it was his practice as chief of staff to give Trump a balanced perspective: If the president met with people who held a certain point of view, Mulvaney would try to ensure that he also heard from other people who held a different position.

Mulvaney said he spoke to his family after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, including his children who were returning from college. I told them how awful it was and they asked me what I could do, he said. That night he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and resigned.

I can not do it; I can’t stay, he said in an interview with CNBC the next day.

