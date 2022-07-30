FT report rejected Imran Khan’s claims, says Hamid Mir





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a campaign rally in this file photo.

ISLAMABAD: Lead anchor and political analyst Hamid Mir said on Friday that evidence available to the Financial Times had dismissed PTI’s claims that it had not received foreign funding.

Mir was speaking to Geo News after an FT report which said Imran Khan’s party had received massive funds through the offshore company of Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi in ​​2013.

“PTI had claimed that the amount was collected from Pakistanis, but the British publication rejected the claims of PTI, Imran Khan and Arif Naqvi. According to the file available to the [FT] journalist, PTI has received foreign funding and ECP should now look into the matter.

Mir said FT journalist Simon Clarke, who was previously associated with the WSJ, has been working on this topic for three or four years and wrote an entire book about Arif Naqvi called “The Key Man”, published last year.

On the PTI’s reaction to the report, the presenter said the party now says Naqvi is being targeted because he is a Muslim.

“It’s not true. The United States is investigating [Arif Naqvi’s] funding to Barack Obama’s administration as well,” Mir said.

Giving details of the foreign funding case against the PTI, he added that Arif Naqvi sent an affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier this year and admitted the funding, but claimed he had been collected from British Pakistanis. Mir said the Abraaj founder “didn’t sign it smartly and put a date on it.”

“Maybe he didn’t sign it because he probably knew he wasn’t providing the right information,” the presenter said.

The story is based on Wootton Cricket and PTI emails and bank details, the reporter said.

“An important thing to note here is that PTI and Naqvi informed the ECP that they had received $1.12m from the Wootton club but the source has not been disclosed and it has now been revealed by the FT. The actual amount was $2.12 million, which also includes $1.03 million from Abraaj Group which was provided by K-Electric and transferred to Wotton Cricket and eventually landed in PTI’s accounts,” said Mr.

Naqvi, Mir added, is fighting a legal battle with the United States over his extradition, but British authorities are delaying the case because the Abraaj founder could reveal information because he was also associated with the charity of the Prince Charles.

According to the FT report, Naqvi also funded Pakistani politicians in 2016, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but the PML-N denied this. The story, he said, used the alleged word because the reporter has no supporting evidence.

Mir said the FT reporter had all the files related to the PTI and the ECP now had more details to dig into.

He agreed to PTI’s request to adjudicate all parties’ cases together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/977907-pti-foreign-funding-ft-report-has-rejected-imran-khans-claims-says-hamid-mir

