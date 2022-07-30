Tory who slammed Rishi Sunak for stabbing Boris Johnson rips all MPs who ousted PM





A TORY member who publicly annoyed Rishi Sunak for stabbing Boris Johnson has blurted out all the Tory politicians who ousted the prime minister. Matthew Dransfield, 47, was cheered by dozens of rank-and-file Tories when he slammed the ex-Chancellor for stepping down as No.11 in the first of 16 leadership elections in Leeds on Thursday. 1 MP for Matthew Dransfield says ousting Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘not good’ for the country Credit: AP Mr Sunak squirmed as he saw the people of West Yorkshire dressing up. The ex-chancellor told the audience of 1,000 that he could not continue due to differences of opinion over economic policy. Mr Dransfield told The Sun that Tory members will never forget the mutinous MPs for their coup. He said: I don’t think it’s possible to get over this activity and I find it amazing that we’re here again watching this (leadership) election. This is not a good thing for the country at the moment when we are facing huge problems around the energy crisis and the war. Mr Dransfield is among more than 10,000 Tory members who have signed a Bring Back Boris petition, calling for the Prime Minister’s name to be put on the leadership ballot. The business consultant told The Sun he would vote for Liz Truss, but insisted the prime minister was a cut above her. He cited Mr Johnson’s hair, upbringing and personality as examples of why he is loved by the base. Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary said she was sure Boris Johnson ‘probably wants to take a break’ when asked if the outgoing Prime Minister would have a seat in his cabinet. She told reporters in Norfolk: “I think Boris has been very effective in what he’s done to deliver Brexit, deliver the Covid vaccine, inspire the country in our 2019 manifesto. “I’m sure he probably wants a break after some tough years.

It was a very, very difficult time. “But as I said, I have always been loyal to Boris. I think he did a great job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19366930/mp-skewered-rishi-sunak-lets-rip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos