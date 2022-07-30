Xi Jinping told Biden not to play with fire in Taiwan talks





President Joe Biden on Thursday reaffirmed his respect for Taiwan’s status quo to reassure China. At the same time, its president, Xi Jinping, took the opportunity to issue a stern warning to Washington and ask it “not to play with fire”. Biden and Xi held a phone call lasting more than two hours that the White House described as direct and honest, while China’s Foreign Ministry called it “frank and profound.” China’s foreign ministry was the first to report the contents of the conversation, the first since March, in which Xi reiterated his claims to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi also rejected ‘foreign interference’, but made no mention of a possible trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, the first by a US politician of that rank in 25 years. after Republican Newt Gingrich’s 1997 visit. Pelosi has yet to confirm the trip, but China has warned it will react strongly to a visit it perceives as a threat. “Playing with fire will get you burned,” the Foreign Office warned in its statement, expressing its wish that “the United States can see it clearly.” In the conversation, Xi also called on Biden to respect the “one China” principle that Beijing imposes as the basis of its ties with any country and which means that the only Chinese government recognized by Washington is the one based in Beijing. , which distances him from Taiwan’s independence aspirations. According to a senior White House official, Biden reiterated in the appeal his adherence to the principle that led Washington to sever diplomatic ties with Taipei nearly half a century ago and establish them with Beijing. In return, the United States signed the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which commits the country to the defense of the island, although it is unclear whether the world power would intervene in the event of a Chinese attack. This policy of strategic ambiguity collapsed in May when Biden warned of the possibility of US intervention if China invaded Taiwan. However, the White House later sought to clarify that there had been no change in policy towards the island.

