Chess Olympiad 2022, MK Stalin, Inauguration of the Chess Olympiad





Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chess Olympiad 2022 News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin during the 42nd convocation at Anna University, Chennai on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo PTI) In the narrow lanes of Sowcarpet, one of Chennai’s oldest neighborhoods known for its shops selling a variety of sweet and chaat goods, shopping items and also considered the center of the city’s North Indian community, we met Anand Kumar Bhowmick, 56. , at Kasi Chetty Street while busy selling plastic items to customers. It may be hard to believe if someone says that this man has a huge collection of rare photographs. A box lined with two rows of black and white photos can be found near his shop. These photos are part of his more than 30,000 photo collections. To commemorate the birth and death anniversaries of famous personalities and important historical events, Anand displays these photos in front of his shop. From the haunting melody of Kaadhal Rojave to the energetic beats of Kathalikkum Penin Kaikal, the combo of vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam and composer AR Rahman worked wonders. The son of legendary singer SPB Charan will perform some of the super hit duo’s greatest hits at the Vani Mahal in Chennai from 6.15pm on July 31. The Backyard will host the Madras Comedy Show presented by the Madras Comedy Circuit. With stand-up comedians like Praveen Kumar (who performs in Tamil and English), Chockalingam, Sundar, Guna Kannan and Manojkumar, this event is sure to tickle your funny bone. From 6pm on July 30 at the Backyard, Adyar.

