Prime Minister Shehbaz chafes for urging Imran Khan to sue UK publication





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is receiving criticism for urging former Prime Minister Imran Khan to file a libel suit against the Financial Times. foreign funding.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that if Imran Khan does not file a defamation suit against the Financial Times, it will prove how “brazenly” he lies and cheats.

“I urge Imran Khan to file a defamation suit against the Financial Times for publishing a revealing article. If he doesn’t, and I’m sure he wouldn’t, it will once again prove how point he brazenly lies and deceives the people of Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Read more: Did ECP hide foreign bank accounts of PTIs?

Needless to say the Prime Minister faced backlash for his tweet as the FT article also claimed that Shehbaz Sharif and his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were offered a 20m bribe of dollars.

“I urge you to have the FT article translated into Urdu to understand that there is an allegation that Arif Naqvi bribed you $20 million, so the case should be filed by you. An Organized Fundraiser by him for PTI with overseas donations is already something the details of which are with ECP,” said Dr. Arsalan Khalid, Imran Khan’s Digital Media Focal Point.

I urge you to have the FT article translated into Urdu to understand that it contains an allegation that Arif Naqvi bribed you $20 million per person, so you need to file a complaint. The fundraisers organized by him for PTI with overseas donations are already something the details of which r with ECP

— Dr. Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) July 29, 2022

Azhar Mashwani, information secretary of the PTI youth wing, also made a similar claim when responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz’s tweet.

“Why would he file a defamation suit against FT? PTI has already declared every penny we received. There is nothing new/exclusive in this article. But the article says you got $20 million in bribes, when are you going to sue him? Or is it true? tweeted Azhar Mashwani.

Why would he file a defamation suit against FT? PTI has already declared every penny we received. There is nothing new/exclusive in this article.

But the article says you got $20 million in bribes, when are you going to sue them? Or is it true?

— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) July 29, 2022

Instead of accusing him, you should answer about the $20 million you received as a bribe. You and your family have plundered Pakistan for the past 30 years. The whole Sharif family must be in jail.

— Dr. Fatima K — PTI (@p4pakipower) July 29, 2022

Claims made in the FT article

A recent article by a UK-based publication called the Financial Times has caused a storm in Pakistan as it is seen as an expose on PTI’s foreign funding case.

Titled The Strange Case of the Cricket Match That Helped Fund Imran Khans Political Rise, the investigative article reveals how Abraaj founder Arif Naqvis, Cayman Islands-incorporated Wootton Cricket Ltd, was used to finance PTI after receiving funds from companies and individuals, including at least 2mn in April 2013 from an influential Arab personality.

Read more: FT report on foreign funding of PTIs causes a storm

According to the FT report, Imran Khan was invited to a cricket match where guests were asked to pay between 2,000 and 2,500 each to attend. Citing Naqvi, the report added that the money went to unspecified philanthropic causes which turned out to be PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pm-shehbaz-draws-ire-for-urging-imran-khan-to-sue-uk-publication/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos