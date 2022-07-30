INDONSIA – DIPLOMACY: President Joko Widodo prepares for G20 summit in China and Japan





Indonesia’s president will visit China next week where he and his Chinese counterpart will discuss the G20 summit in November, Beijing said on Thursday, as Jakarta carries out a delicate balancing act amid divisions between the West and the West. and Russia over the war in Ukraine. Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited the two warring neighbors last month in what officials said was an attempt to broker peace and stem a global food crisis. On July 26, he will begin a tour of China, Japan and all-G20 South Korea with a face-to-face meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has rarely hosted foreign leaders since the coronavirus. “During his visit, President Joko Widodo will meet with Chinese leaders regarding the G20 summit to discuss ways to address pressing global challenges, show solidarity and coordination among major developing countries, channel more positive energy toward post-COVID world economic development and make new contribution to promoting global equity and justice,” Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a press briefing. He hailed the “constructive role of Indonesia” as this year’s holder of the rotating presidency of the G20. In November, Jokowi will host the annual G20 Bali Leaders Group Summit. “President Joko Widodo is the first foreign head of state to visit China since the Beijing Winter Olympics, and China will be the first leg of his first trip to East Asia since the start of COVID-19. 19,” Wang said. Widodo and Xi will have an “in-depth exchange of views” on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues, Wang added. On July 27, Jokowi will depart for Tokyo and will end his tour in Soul Northeast Asia on July 28, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in a statement. The G20 is divided over Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Western members of the G20 have condemned Russia for the invasion, but other member states, including China, Indonesia and India, have refused to follow suit and still maintain ties with Moscow. Western countries, led by the United States, asked Russia to be excluded from G20 meetings, including the summit, but Indonesia refused to do so. Jakarta instead invited Ukraine, which is not a member of the G20, to attend the meetings and the summit as a guest.

