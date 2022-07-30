“Very difficult not to run”





Donald Trump has strongly signaled he will make another bid for the White House, saying on a podcast that he would have a hard time staying out of the 2024 presidential race.

Trump, speaking on Friday’s new episode of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, said polls showed the wind was at his back in a potential rematch against President Joe Biden. The former president dropped a few more clues for podcast hosts about the timing of his decision regarding his political future, which has been the subject of speculation since he left office in 2021, before saying he has already made his decision.

“Knowing what you know and seeing what you see from Joe Biden, how can you not show up in 2024?” Clay Travis, a political commentator who co-hosts the show, asked Trump.

“Very hard for me not to show up, to be honest,” replied Trump, who pointed to polls that he said indicated “it would be easy.” Trump added that he doesn’t believe Biden will run for re-election.

Former President Donald Trump said on Friday it would be "very difficult" for him not to run for president in 2024.

Biden has seen his approval numbers drop amid record inflation. Earlier this week, he achieved a 37.2% approval average on RealClearPolitics, which is lower than Trump’s average approval rating during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s influence investigation. of Russia on his campaign.

David Axelrod, who served as former President Barack Obama’s political strategist, told CNN on Tuesday that Biden’s lackluster poll numbers could prevent him from seeking re-election to a second term.

The most recent RealClearPolitics polling average gives Trump a 2 percentage point lead over Biden.

Trump hinted at a political rally in Arizona last week that he would announce his decision after this fall’s midterm elections.

Podcast co-host Buck Sexton, a former CIA officer turned political commentator, pushed the former president for details.

“If you are going to announce, when are you going to announce?” Sexton asked Trump. “Can you tell us that?”

Trump replied that it would amount to “Is it before or after?”

“Very good things about just now,” Trump said. “There are some really good things about later.”

The former president added that if he announces early and does well, “I will be credited with doing well.” He added that if he does poorly, “it will be horrible”.

“But if I announce later and we do well, I won’t get any credit,” Trump said. “In fact, if I announce later and we don’t do well, whether before or after, they will blame me. In other words, if we do badly, they will blame me no matter what even if I had nothing to do with it, so I don’t know.

Trump said later in the interview that he would “make a decision pretty soon.”

“I have to tell you – and I think I can tell – in my mind, I’ve already made the decision,” he said.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

