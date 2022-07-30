United Kingdom: Boris Johnson celebrates his marriage to Carrie Symonds today





As the British media have been reminding us for several days, Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are organizing a sumptuous party this weekend to celebrate their marriage. The event is to take place on the property of a billionaire and Conservative Party donor. Festivities that are likely to make noise. Boris Johnson has not finished talking about him. And for good reason, after having recently submitted his resignation from the post of Prime Minister, the time is now for him to celebrate. BoJo, his nickname, has planned to celebrate this weekend his marriage with his companion Carrie Symonds. A union that must be sealed at Daylesford House, the estate of a billionaire and sympathizer of the Conservative Party, Lord Anthony Bamford. This businessman whose fortune is estimated at 4.6 billion euros according to Forbeswould have since 2001 offered 14 million pounds sterling, or more than 16 million euros, to the party of Boris Johnson, covering “at least part of their cost”. Moreover, as a good strong supporter, Baron Bamford is said to have backed the Prime Minister’s candidacy in 2019, as clarified by the Mirror. 200 guests expected To return to the marriage of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, that had already been celebrated for the first time in the spring of 2021, during a private ceremony given at Westminster Cathedral. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities had taken place with only 30 guests in the gardens of 10 Downing Street. This weekend, Boris Johnson and his wife therefore intend to catch up and do things big, since 200 guests are expected to share their happiness. The couple who originally planned to hold a grand wedding party at Checkers Court, the British Prime Minister’s country mansion, have been forced to revise their plans following the resignation of Boris Johnson. Indeed, this first choice had led to “accusations that Mr Johnson was trying to delay his departure from number 10”, thus reported the Mirror. Among the guests, nothing has been advanced concerning the presence of the children that Boris Johnson had with his former wife, the lawyer Marina Wheeler. Absent last year for the wedding ceremony, the Daily mail recalled that the relationship with their father is still “fractured given that he left their mother for his current wife”. However, his father, Stanley Johnson, as well as his siblings, including presenter Rachel Johnson, should be present.

