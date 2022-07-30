Strong government is not restrictive but responsive: PM Modi





Chenai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that one could see reforms in all areas making more space for the people and their freedom in the country because his government did not control everything and everyone but controlled the impulse of the system to interfere. “Before, there was a notion that a strong government meant that it should control everything and everyone. But we changed that,” he said in his address to 42n/a Anna University convocation on Friday. Congratulating the 3,98,192 new graduates, he said they were graduating in a unique time, which he would call a time of great opportunity, though some might call it a time of global uncertainty, while the India was becoming a vital link in global food grain export supply chains at a critical time for the world. He listed three important factors in favor of engineering and technology students in the modern age of technology-induced disruption. They were a taste for technology, confidence in risk takers and a temperament for reform, which created a platform where opportunities were created, supported and developed, he said. “A huge market of technological innovations is waiting for you to do your magic,” he told the students, adding that times had changed and people were now asking young people if they had tried to start something on their own. -even if they had a job. Since India faced the COVID-19 pandemic with confidence, thanks to scientists, healthcare workers, professionals and ordinary people, every sector was now teeming with new life and “we are blessed to have the greatest impact now as India converts obstacles into opportunities.” ,’ he said. India was at the forefront of industry, innovation, investment and international trade ranking second in mobile phone manufacturing, innovation becoming a way of life and number of startups recognized increasing 15,000 times, from 470 in 2016 to nearly 73,000 now, he said. . Last year, the country received record FDI of over $83 billion, startups secured record post-pandemic funding, international trade momentum was at its best, and it recorded exports of goods and services. highest services ever, he said. The whole world was looking at India’s youth with hope as they were the engine of the country’s growth and India was the engine of global growth, which was a great honor and responsibility, Modi said. Referring to some reforms that had encouraged investment and industry, he mentioned the removal of nearly 25,000 compliances that increased living comfort, the removal of welfare tax, the removal of retrospective tax and the corporate tax reduction, among others. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/300722/a-strong-government-is-not-restrictive-but-responsive-pm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos