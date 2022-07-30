All funds of Arif Naqvi were kosher and disclosed, says Imran – Pakistan





Likens Ex-Abraaj Chiefs Fall As BCCI Shuts Down; says COAS call for US official means country is getting weakOrders Punjab government to speed up Ravi Riverfront and Lahore CBD projects

KARACHI/LAHORE: Admitting that his party had indeed received funds from businessman Arif Naqvi, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that all funds came from banking channels and were disclosed in the parties’ audited accounts.

His remarks came a day after the Financial Times published an article claiming that Mr Naqvis’ company had funded the PTI despite Pakistani laws prohibiting foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr Khan called Arif Naqvi a shining star and a rising Pakistani star in the global financial world, whose rise among powerful quarters would have greatly benefited Pakistan.

I had known him [Mr Naqvi] for a long time [and] he gave a lot of money to Shaukat Khanum [hospital]. He lived in Dubai and supported our fundraising events, Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Naqvi hosted two fundraising dinners in 2012 for PTI. The first was in London where he hosted a cricket match on his home turf and the second was in Dubai where he invited top businessmen, Mr Khan added.

This is called political fundraising. All over the world money is collected like this and PTI was the first party [in Pakistan] to raise funds through political fundraisers, Mr Khan said, while adding that the party has data on 40,000 donors who have donated money. Calling the charges against Mr. Naqvi tragic, the PTI chairman compared his downfall to that of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

He added that to his knowledge, in the case of Mr. Naqvis, no one suffered any loss and everyone got their money back.

Mr. Khan also asked the ECP to investigate the financing of the PPP and PML-N with the PTI, as he claimed that the two parties were raising funds through the financing of big businessmen.

After entering the government, they favor these businessmen. This is called crony capitalism.

I had learned that at some point Nawaz Sharif had used his party to launder money and that the PPP had embezzled [Pakistan] funds from embassies in the United States and transferred it to their party’s account, the former prime minister claimed.

He added that if the government thought it could disqualify him in the foreign funding case, the PPP and PML-N leaders would also go to jail.

Commenting on the report that Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa contacted US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to expedite the IMF loan program, Mr Khan said that this shows that neither foreign governments nor the IMF trust the government and that is why the army chief took responsibility.

If the head of the army contacted the United States and asked for help, it means that the country was weakening.

However, he added that US aid would not come without reciprocal requests and added that he feared that such requests would jeopardize Pakistan’s national security.

Linking the current economic crisis to political instability, Mr Khan said that when his government was overthrown as a result of a plot, it led to political instability which brought down the economy.

You have seen that everything has deteriorated since then. [All economic indicators, be it the] industry, tax collection, exports or remittances, have declined, he said while adding that the only way to bring political stability was through free and fair elections.

Mega projects

Earlier, addressing a meeting via video link, Khan called on the provincial government to focus on speedy completion of two mega-projects, Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and Lahore Central Business District Development Projects. , as well as other projects initiated during his tenure as Prime Minister of the country.

Chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the meeting brought together former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shahbaz Gill and Asad Umar. The Head of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The former prime minister said that the PTI government led by Pervaiz Elahi will spare no effort to ensure the timely completion of all mega-projects, including those initiated by RUDA and LCBDDA, as these public interest projects cannot be left in the middle.

I have already instructed the Punjab government in this regard, he added.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister of Punjab said that in a bid to ensure transparency in public welfare projects and programs, the government would develop a comprehensive and foolproof monitoring system. Personally, I would regularly monitor the progress of these projects, he said.

Posted in Dawn, July 30, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1702269 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos