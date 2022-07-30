India now in league of nations shaping global financial trends: PM Modi

In a series of initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched NSE IFSC-SGX Connect and India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at GIFT City Gandhinagar.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 200 crore headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) and chaired the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) by IFSCA with foreign regulatory authorities and the Ministry of Space. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Finance Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Gujarat CM, Bhupendra Patel and Finance Minister of the Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai also attended the inauguration ceremony at GIFT City Campus in Gandhinagar.

Once the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect is implemented after a 4-5 month transition period, all Nifty derivatives orders placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC . Platform.

With that, the average daily Nifty futures volume at SGX of 109,000 contracts valued at around $3.65 billion is expected to shift to NSE-IFSC. The Connect is expected to increase the liquidity of the GIFT-IFSC derivatives markets, attracting more international participants and creating a positive impact on the financial ecosystem.

Similarly, IIBX in GIFT City will help the Indian gold market transition to a more organized structure by allowing qualified jewelers to import gold directly using the exchange mechanism. The first bullion exchange of its kind in India, IIBX will contribute to efficient price discovery and ensure standardization, quality assurance and integrated sourcing, in addition to accelerating the financialization of gold in India. IIBX will also reinforce the Centre’s objective of allowing India, one of the main consumers of gold, to influence world prices of the metal.

Reiterating that many milestones were announced for the IFSC at GIFT City on Friday, Modi said India will now be on par with countries like the US, UK and Singapore in giving direction to financial services global.

Speaking about GIFT city of Gujarat being ahead of its time, Modi said, “Even amid the 2007-2008 global financial crisis and political paralysis, Gujarat was making strides in fintech. .

India is now integrating into the global supply chain and GIFT City is one of the major gateways. »

Regarding the growing financial awareness among the general population, Modi cited AMFI’s assets under management (AUM) which increased from 10 trillion rupees in 2014 to 35 trillion rupees in June 2022.

Among the MoUs exchanged by IFSCA were those with the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg; Qatar Financial Center Authority; and Finansinspektionen, Sweden. IFSCA has also exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Space (DoS), Government of India to unlock the huge convergence opportunity between FinTech and SpaceTech.

With a built-up area of ​​300,000 square feet spread over 27 floors, the future IFSCA Tower headquarters building is expected to be completed by 2024.

Hailing the IFSC’s progress in banking, finance and insurance, Sitharaman said total assets in the banking sector had doubled to $32 billion.

“Hedge funds are looking to this jurisdiction (IFSC) for pooling global funds that can be invested in India…IIBX is a major step. India being the second largest consumer of gold, we will now be able to control world prices,” Sitharaman added.

The union finance minister also reiterated that GIFT-IFSC was ranked among the top 15 centers in the world, which are expected to become more important over the next 2-3 years by Global Financial Centers Index, London, in its latest report .

Other initiatives announced on Friday include the establishment of an India Regional Office (IRO) by the New Development Bank (NDB); inauguration of the international banking units of Deutsche Bank AG, JP Morgan Chase Bank and MUFG Bank; expanding capacity at Bank of America’s Global In-house Center (GIC); and operationalization of four International Trade Finance Services (ITFS) platforms established by RXIL Global IFSC Ltd., Vayana (IFSC) Private Ltd., Mynd IFSC Private Ltd. and Kredx Ventures IFSC Private Ltd.

NDB, which has approved 20 projects in India for a total of approximately $7.2 billion, will work closely with government, public and private sector agencies across the Indian subcontinent to identify high-impact projects on Development.

GIFT-IFSC also on Friday granted certificates of authorization to five FinTech companies, including CropData IFSC Pvt Ltd, EdgeVerve Systems Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys), Signzy Technologies Private Limited, UMBO IDTech Private Limited (Riskcovry) and Qkrishi Quantum Pvt Ltd. Fintech companies will bring operations in areas and sectors such as agritech, blockchain-based solutions, unified KYC solution and customer onboarding digital infrastructure, insurance distribution solutions and algorithms high-tech quantum.

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) and the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) have jointly submitted a Letter of Intent (LoI) on behalf of over 100 broker-dealers to set up their operations in GIFT-IFSC. The India INX saw the 75th bond listing, with bonds worth a cumulative $50 billion listed on India INX.

Additionally, in order to mobilize capital flows for companies, governments and institutions in India and other parts of the world to achieve their environmental and social goals, the International Sustainable Development Platform (ISX) has been launched Friday at GIFT City.

