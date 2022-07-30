Tawan: Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden not to play with fire





Posted Jul 29, 2022 11:36 AM

More than two hours of maintenance. For their fifth telephone conversation, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping spared no time to have, according to Washington and Beijing, a frank and in-depth dialogue. A formula which, in diplomatic language, means that the disagreements are far from having been ironed out. The only real positive step forward was that the two men agreed to meet head-to-head and agreed that their teams would work to find a mutually agreeable time to do so. The date of this meeting therefore remains to be defined, while the two heads of state have never spoken other than virtually or by telephone since the inauguration of Joe Biden. Taiwan at the center of tensions between the two men For the rest, during their meeting, the two Heads of State stuck to their positions and seemed to delight in a dialogue of the deaf. And especially on the highly sensitive issue of Tawan. As Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, plans to visit Taipei, Xi Jinping issued an explicit warning to Joe Biden: those who play with fire end up getting burned, warned the Chinese president, repeating verbatim the remarks made by the American president during a previous meeting last November. I hope the American side fully understands this, added the Chinese number one, while Beijing has been up in arms for several days against the announced visit of Nancy Plosi Tawan and calls it a provocation. A warning to which Joe Biden responded by stressing that the position of the United States on Taiwan had not changed. Status quo on the question of customs tariffs Same status quo on the issue of tariffs between the two economies. According to the White House, on this issue, President Biden explained to President Xi (…) the central problem of China’s unfair trade practices that harm the workers and families in the United States, but he did not discuss potential actions he might take. That is to say a possible lifting of the 25% customs duties imposed by Donald Trump at the height of trade tensions between the two countries. Nothing seems to be taking shape on this ground, even if Washington is sending numerous signals to criticize the customs policy put in place by Trump. We believe (…) that the tariffs that have been put in place [par l’administration prcdente, NDLR] were poorly thought out, for example, John Kirby, the White House spokesman, said earlier in the week. Before adding that we think they have increased costs for American families and small businesses, as well as ranchers. And that without really attacking some of China’s business practices. The Chinese press points the finger at American responsibility In fact, the day after this interview, if the Chinese press recognizes the importance of this change, it has a good game to return the ball to the United States for the responsibility for a large part of the tensions between Beijing and Washington. If in an editorial published this Friday the Global Times recognizes that the remarks made by the American president are relatively positive, he also believes that relations between the two world powers have stagnated and even deteriorated. In question, according to the daily known for its nationalism, the fact that the words of President Biden have not been translated into action. And to explain that the improvement of the Sino-American dialogue will continue to depend on the attitude of Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lesechos.fr/monde/enjeux-internationaux/taiwan-xi-jinping-dit-a-joe-biden-de-ne-pas-jouer-avec-le-feu-1779535 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos