Imran Khan interrogates General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is asking for help from the United States for an IMF loan





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. File photo

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that if news of Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa contacting US officials for unblocking anticipated of a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were true, it means that we [Pakistan] are weakening.

In an interview, Imran Khan said that it was not the job of army chiefs to deal with economic issues. He also asked if the United States would demand anything in return if it decided to help Pakistan, saying he feared the country’s security would weaken, given their previous demands (from states -United).

Khan said neither the IMF nor other countries trust the government. I think that’s why the army chief has taken responsibility now.

Reiterating his demand for early elections, Khan said political stability can only be achieved through fair and transparent elections. Those in power are afraid of elections, he said, recalling that when he was ousted from office, he only got closer to the public.

Did they [coalition government] announced early elections, the country would have been saved from this disaster, said the PTI President, adding that the absence of a roadmap is one of the reasons for the economic crisis. He said that previously PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded snap polls but now they are scared.

Right now, the most alarming thing is the market’s lack of confidence, someone has to be held accountable for the current situation, he said. On his dealings with opposition members, Imran said: I have no personal grudge against anyone. I had healthy relationships with Nawaz and Benazir Bhutto; however, my problem is corruption when they come to power and make money for themselves.

He said now that he sees their (coalition leaders) situation, he feels sorry for them. Sometimes they target the judiciary, sometimes they say they favored Khan by bringing the motion of no confidence, while some say the military tricked them into distrusting us, he said. Khan defended Arif Naqvi after the Financial Times made explosive claims that the late Abraaj founder was involved in sending illegal political funds to the PTI party, using an offshore company.

Khan confirmed that he had read the Financial Times article which made serious allegations of misuse and embezzlement of charitable funds. Khan defended Naqvi and suggested he was so successful and was brought down by a conspiracy.

Imran Khan compared the rise and fall of Arif Naqvis to that of Agha Hasan Abedi the Pakistani who founded the Bank of Credit and Commercial International (BCCI) and saw its collapse after one of the biggest scandals in bank fraud. Abidi’s supporters blamed a Western conspiracy behind his downfall. Imran Khan said of the Karachi-born founder of Abraaj that it was a tragic case.

Imran Khan said: The Arif Naqvis case is a tragic one. It is a great tragedy. Arif Naqvi is facing allegations, they are only allegations and there has been no trial yet. My heart says. Arif Naqvi was rising rapidly. We saw the BCCI collapse before our eyes. It was emerging as a bank and I remember it was providing jobs to Pakistanis all over the world. There were BCCI branches all over the world. There were minor money laundering issues and the whole bank collapsed. They even had assets. As far as I know, Arif Naqvi did not cause loss to anyone. The money has been returned to all the lenders and the case against him relates to irregularity. Arif Naqvi has not yet been tried by the court. For me the tragedy is that here it is a Pakistan that is rising and making progress in the world.

Imran Khan accepted for the first time that Arif Naqvi funded the PTI but added that there was no illegality. He said: These funds arrived in our party’s accounts. There is a full money trail that these funds have passed through banking channels and we have disclosed and audited everything. This happened in 2012 and there was no case against Arif Naqvi at that time. Poor Arif Naqvi was charged in 2019. I’m talking about 2012 when he was a shining star of Pakistan. The former prime minister said Arif Naqvi was Pakistan’s rare rising talent who would have benefited Pakistan more as it rose. I have known him for about 25 years. As he made money and progressed, he developed his investment company Abraaj. He then went into venture capital. He was to benefit Pakistan and was already helping Pakistanis a lot. He was going up fast.

Arif Naqvi donated a lot of money to Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He lived in Dubai and always funded us for charity. In 2012, he hosted two fundraising dinners for PTI; that of London on its own ground (in Wootton) then in Dubai, it invited the best businessmen. This is called political financing.

