Politics
Boris Johnson finally celebrates his wedding to Carrie as critics force Checkers reception to change venue
Boris Johnson plans to walk out with a bang behind closed doors. The Prime Minister will hold a lavish and long-delayed wedding reception on Saturday to celebrate his marriage to Carrie, 14 months after the couple took advantage of relaxed Covid rules to hold a low-key ceremony at Westminster Cathedral followed by a small party in the garden of 10 Downing Street.
The next campaign fight has already got Mr Johnson into hot water: he has been accused of delaying his resignation so he could marry Checkers, his official retirement to the countryside, forcing him to change location.
The party invitations were sent over five months ago, I understands which means the last-minute scramble to find a new location has forced the Johnsons to tear up their carefully laid plans and start almost from scratch.
This time, the couple is taking no risks. Wedding guests are believed to be under strict instruction not to discuss details before the event, to avoid an embarrassing leak that could put the nuptials back in tabloid headlines.
We were sworn to secrecy, said a guest. Even details of a theme, number of guests and entertainment were kept under wraps. However, the only detail that has leaked out is the venue: To replace Checkers, Mr and Mrs Johnson were ironically offered the use of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire, in the same part of the Cotswolds where the Prime Minister’s old nemesis David Cameron has her based around the nearby town of Chipping Norton.
The Grade I listed Georgian mansion has a checkered history: it was bought by Warren Hastings, India’s famed 18th-century Governor-General, as an act of revenge because his destitute grandfather had been forced to sell it to pay off the family’s bills.
Since 1986 he has been owned by Lord Bamford, Chairman of the JCB Empire and one of the Conservatives’ major donors he gave 4m to Mr Johnson’s party in the last election and let him stage a stunt photo op at his factory in Staffordshire where the Prime Minister drove a backhoe through a polystyrene wall.
Daylesford has become a household name in the kinds of circles Mr and Mrs Johnson frequent, at least thanks to Lady Bamford, who opened a chain of organic food shops and cafes originally based on the estate and now also spread across London. like having its own Daylesford Organics line in supermarkets.
In addition to accommodation, the Bamfords would help pay part of the wedding bill. No 10 staunchly refused to comment, saying only that no taxpayers’ money will be spent; but if the Prime Minister draws on the generosity of wealthier friends, that would be very much in his character.
He financed the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat with a donation from Lord Brownlow (later repaid), and had a holidays in Mustique, paid for by the founder of Carphone Warehouse.
The party guest list will likely include many members of Mr Johnson’s extended family, including his father Stanley and sister Rachel. It’s unclear if his adult children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler will be in attendance; friends say their relationship with their father remains rocky after a bitter divorce. But given that Boris and Carries like to put their young children Wilfred and Romy at the center of big events, guests can surely expect youngsters to play a part in the ceremony.
Ms Johnson’s close friends include political aides Henry Newman and Josh Grimstone, while a handful of journalists who knew her when she was a Tory spinner are also expected to attend. Mr Johnson has a less close circle of friendship, but the ministers who have remained most loyal to him, such as Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Jacob Rees-Mogg, will probably be present.
The Prime Minister’s closest childhood friend is believed to be Hugo Dixon, who attended Eton with him and also took up journalism, but ironically spent several years as an anti- Loud Brexit at the head of a website that verified comments from Mr Johnson and his colleagues.
Once the couple seal their nuptials with a big party, their thoughts will turn to life after Downing Street. When Mr Johnson left the family home and moved in with Carrie, they were living in a flat in Camberwell, south-east London, which she owns, but as their neighbors there leaked to the press a article about a heated argument the couple had one night. in 2019, they are unlikely to want to return.
There are rumors that the Johnsons are already house hunting. Residents of Herne Hill, an increasingly fashionable area to the east of Brixton, report the couple were spotted looking for a house on a street where the average property is 2m. Given Mr Johnson’s repeated (private) complaints about money troubles, he may need to step up his lucrative book-writing and speeches as soon as possible after leaving office.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-wedding-wife-carrie-reception-venue-switch-chequers-1768915
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
