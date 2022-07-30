Joko Widodo’s May Day trip: Indonesia’s “golden time”

After moving to 3 countries in May, Indonesia, the first year, pledged USD 13 million to support ck kt’s business, thanks to the support of many Indonesian companies.

Tng thng Hn Quc Yoon Suk-yeol (tri) vs. Tng thng Indonesia Joko Widodo (phi) ti cuc hi m Seoul.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ended his trip to three East Asian countries, China, Japan and South Korea on July 28.

Ahead of the visit, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi affirmed that the three East Asian countries are important partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an important partner of the Group of New and Developed Economies, the world’s largest floating market (G20). , and is also a strategic partner of Indonesia in the economic field.

The economic benefits that President Widodo’s visit has brought to Indonesia are clearly visible.

According to the Jakarta Post, at least $13 billion in investment pledges and trade agreements have been signed, helping to expand the market for Indonesian goods, find new investment resources and facilitate cooperation between businesses.

During the first stop in China – Indonesia’s largest trading partner and third largest for foreign direct investment, President Widodo and host country leaders agreed to increase bilateral trade and expand cooperation in areas such as as agriculture and food security.

The two countries agreed to continue cooperation in the maritime sector to boost the economy, and signed numerous cooperation documents in areas such as reforestation, cybersecurity, cooperation in research and production of vaccines against COVID-19 to promote genetic research.

At the second destination, Japan, the Indonesian leader and the host country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to strengthen cooperation in many areas, including energy and maritime security.

The two sides also reaffirmed their cooperation towards realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, maintaining maritime security in the region.

Japan to provide Indonesia with loans worth 43.6 billion yen ($318.25 million) for the Southeast Asian country to implement infrastructure and prevention projects and control of natural disasters.

In addition, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will participate for the first time in the multinational military exercise “Garuda Shield”, scheduled to start on August 1 in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Jakarta has agreed to lift all import restrictions on Japanese food products, imposed by the country after the nuclear accident at Fukushima No. 1 Power Plant in 2011.

At the last point, in South Korea, President Widodo and his counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol discussed how to strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries, both in economic security, infrastructure, defense and environment.

The two sides agreed to build a strategic alliance in advanced industrial fields such as electric cars and batteries, strengthen cooperation to ensure economic activities between the two countries, and stabilize the supply chain of major minerals.

The two sides also revised their bilateral agreement to strengthen cooperation in Indonesia’s new investment project, paving the way for Korean companies to participate in the construction of digital infrastructure.

With this visit, Mr. Widodo is the first foreign leader to visit China since the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 2022), and the second leader after US President Joe Biden in Korea since the inauguration of the President Yoon Suk-yeol in May 2022.

The results show that Indonesia-China relations will continue to be strong in the times to come, while the visit to Korea is seen as an appropriate start of the foreign policy of Mr. Yoon Suk-yeol’s government with Mr. Dans the ASEAN region, in the context that Indonesia is the only member of the bloc with a special strategic partnership with Seoul.

According to Natalie Sambhi, founder of Verve Research, which studies Indo-Pacific relations, President Widodo’s visit not only helps to maximize offers for investment and business cooperation, but also represents Indonesia’s desire to remain neutral in a context of heightened competition between the major powers.

Another important purpose of the visit is to prepare for the G20 summit, scheduled for November in Bali.

Under the theme “Together, for a stronger recovery”, this year’s conference focused on post-pandemic recovery.

However, the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the diverging stance of G20 members on the conflict risks diverting Jakarta’s attention to economic cooperation and post-pandemic recovery.

If Mr. Widodo is to keep the economic agenda on track, the support of the three G20 members, China, Japan and South Korea, will be crucial.

Expert Jusuf Wanandi from the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia stressed, “Indonesia wants the G20 summit to result in concrete proposals, not just talks without action.”

In addition, the visit to three important ASEAN partner countries will positively contribute to maintaining stability in Southeast Asia, as Indonesia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) during a meeting in Beijing, China.

Expert Waffa Kharisma from the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia said that from a geopolitical and economic point of view, Mr. Widodo’s visit is not only an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation, but also a chance to strengthen bilateral cooperation. ASEAN and the Three Partner Countries, also known as ASEAN+3.

ASEAN Deputy Secretary General Michael Tene said the results of the visit to China bring benefits to bilateral relations in particular, and ASEAN-China relations in general.

Overall, President Widodo’s trip to East Asia, which comes more than a month after his visits to Russia and Ukraine, shows that Southeast Asia’s largest economy is working hard to play the active role of the G20 Presidency and the rotating ASEAN Presidency in 2023.

Despite many difficulties and challenges, it is also an opportunity for Indonesia to demonstrate its diplomatic strength as it speaks out and finds ways to coordinate among member countries to resolve international issues.

This is confirmed by the statement of Foreign Minister Marsudi on July 28: “In the context of a world full of unfair competition and the decreasing value of multilateralism, Indonesia will be more active in this regard by building a spirit of cooperation, solidarity and peace. .”

